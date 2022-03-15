$15,000 grant for ORISCON to hold annual multi-cultural festival

news, local-news,

Dubbo's annual multicultural festival has received $15,000 from the NSW government. Orana Residents of Indian Sub-Continental Heritage (ORISCON) received the maximum possible funding through round two of Multicultural NSW's Stronger Together Grants Program. Planning is well under way for the event's sixth edition, which is scheduled to take place in May. As well as food stalls and demonstrations, the annual festival also includes multi-language booths and cultural interactions. ALSO MAKING NEWS: ORISCON chairperson Mano Manorathan said when he first came to Dubbo 24 years ago, there were very few multicultural people. "Now we have a lot of people from so many different countries," he said. "It shows we can attract and sustain a strong multicultural community, and it shows everyone can live cohesively and learn from each other - not just in terms of the culture, but in terms of the way they think and work - and the region will prosper as a result." Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said the cross-cultural celebration was always a fantastic evening, with delicious aromas and vibrant music and colours filling Victoria Park. "It's wonderful that people from so many diverse backgrounds have all chosen to make Dubbo their home," he said. "The festival is an opportunity for them to share their culture with their new community, and for us to embrace them with open arms."

