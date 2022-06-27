Orana Mid-Western Police District welcomes two new recruits

Two new recruits have joined the Orana-Mid Western Police District.
They were welcomed at Dubbo Police Station on Monday, June 27, after attesting from the NSW Police Force academy in Goulburn.
Probationary constable Matthew Willets said he wanted to become a police officer because he was passionate about serving the public.
"Sounds cliché, but [I wanted to] help the community," he said.
Coming from the Central Coast, the new recruit said he had family in Dubbo and was happy to be here. He also said policing was "not boring" and different from a normal nine to five job.
Hailing from the Blue Mountains, probationary constable Braden Coleman said it was a "great" move and he was excited to "jump into the deep end".
He too chose police work because of the unexpected nature of the job.
"I just wanted to come to work and not really know what's going to happen," he said.
Both the new recruits are part of the academy's class 353, which included 134 men and 66 women.
They will be embarking on a year long on-the-job training program. The program involves increasing the competencies and skills learnt at the NSW police academy. At the end of the training, the probationary officers be entitled to wear one stripe.
"We're excited by the chance to be part of their training on the their journey to being affirmed as a full constable," Superintendent Danny Sullivan, Orana Mid-Western Police District Commander, said.
"It's a big moment for the career of a constable... [being] affirmed to the full rank of constable."
Superintendent Sullivan reflected on the role of policing and said he was looking forward to the contributions the new recruits would make to the community.
"We often go through life and wonder 'Have I made a difference?' or 'Is what I'm doing important?'. Well, I can guarantee you these probationary constables don't have to ask that question," he said.
"Everyday, they'll be doing something that's important for the local community, and they'll understand what they do actually makes a significant difference to the team."
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
