The Dubbo region has gained more than 4,500 residents according to the latest Census.
From 40,291 to 44,963, the population in the 2830 postcode area has increased by 11.5 per cent since 2016, when the last Census was conducted.
Females continue to outnumber males in the area. A trend that has remained consistent from 2011 to 2021, females account for 51 per cent of the population.
For the first time, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) also allowed people to choose a 'non-binary sex' option. However, numbers were not released as part of the 2021 Census. Instead, the data and analysis of the population who chose this option will be released in an article in September 2022.
The median age of people in the postcode was 36, but the age group with the highest population was people between 25 and 29 years old. They made up 8 per cent (3,597 people) of the population.
The population of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people has steadily increased from 13 per cent in 2011, 14.4 per cent in 2016, to 15.4 per cent of the population in 2021. The new Census showed 6,922 respondents identified as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people, and 3517 respondents (7.4 percent) did not state their 'Indigenous status'.
The ABS reported that most people who live in Dubbo were born in Australia, and before the 2021 Census, England had been the second most popular country of birth.
Latest figures show that people born in India are now second in majority at 750, followed closely by those born in Nepal at 703, with England ranking third at 431.
Respondents who did not follow any religion made up 27.1 per cent of the population, followed by Catholicism as the most common religion at 26.4 per cent in 2021.
Health wise, Asthma was reported as the most common type of long-term health condition in the postcode area, affecting 10.4 per cent (4,690 people) of the population. Respondents with mental health conditions (including depression and anxiety) were second highest in number, at 9.8 (4,384 people) per cent.
Notably, median weekly rent increased more between 2011 and 2016, than it did between 2016 and 2021.
Figures increased almost by a third from $200 in 2011 to $265 in 2016, and increased by 16 per cent in 2021, which placed median rent at $310.
Renter households in the 2830 postcode where weekly payments were more than 30 per cent of household income was a whopping 25.9 per cent.
In May 2022, residents had called for more affordable housing as Dubbo's rental crisis worsened. A local couple even made the decision to switch to mortgage repayments than paying rent. Jodi Howard and Nathan Fisher said they were relieved to have taken a step on the property ladder.
The median weekly household income in the Dubbo region was $1,695. Data showed that 15.8 per cent of households had a weekly household income of less than $650 and 19.9 per cent of households had a weekly income of more than $3,000.
Also, 65.3 per cent of respondents did unpaid domestic work in the week leading up to the Census, with 26.5 per cent (9,363 people) saying they spent between five to 14 hours per week doing domestic chores.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
