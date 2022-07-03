Dubbo Regional Council has re-opened Bligh Street between Bultje Street and Erskine Street/Newell Highway.
It comes after the NSW State Emergency Service revised its prediction for the Macquarie River.
The SES now expected the river to reach 7 metres by its peak at 6pm Monday, rather than 7.5m as initially believed.
Yabang Gee, Shibble and Troy bridges have all been closed. In Wellington, the Bell River Bridge and Duke of Wellington Bridge are also closed.
The full list of road closures can be found here.
Bligh Street between Bultje Street and Erskine Street/Newell Highway in Dubbo will be closed from 1pm on Monday as a precaution.
Moderate to heavy rainfall since Friday has caused minor to moderate flooding across the Bell and Macquarie River catchments.
The Macquarie River at Dubbo has exceeded the minor flood level (5.50m) around 6am Monday. It is currently 6.49 metres and rising.
Based on the prediction provided by the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) and information available from the State Emergency Service (SES) the Macquarie River is expected to reach about 7.5 metres by Monday evening at 6pm.
At that height, the Yabang Gee, Shibble and Troy Bridges will remain closed.
Dubbo Regional Council (DRC) staff will help direct traffic when the section of Bligh Street is closed. Vehicles that are parked in the area are encouraged to vacate.
The Dubbo Visitor Information Centre was closed from 12.30pm on Monday as a precaution but it is expected to reopen on Tuesday morning. Phone calls will be diverted.
The Emile Seriser Bridge remains open but it will be monitored for potential precautionary closure.
At Narromine, the Macquarie River is likely to exceed the minor flood level of 5.5 metres about 3pm on Monday. It's expected to reach 9.1 metres overnight on Monday and into Tuesday.
The Macquarie River at Wellington peaked at 5.74 metres at 4am on Monday morning.
A moderate flood alert has been issued for the Bell River at Wellington.
The NSW State Emergency Service issued the warning on Monday morning.
"Moderate to heavy rainfall since Friday has caused minor to moderate flooding across the Bell and Macquarie River catchments," the alert states.
"Moderate flooding is occurring along the Bell River at Wellington, where river levels are nearing a peak. Moderate flooding is possible along the Macquarie River at Warren Tuesday afternoon.
"Minor flooding is occurring along the Macquarie River at Wellington, and minor flooding is likely at Dubbo, Narromine, and Warren from Monday."
The alert states the situation is being closely monitored and will be revised as necessary.
Dubbo Regional Council has closed the bridge in Wellington on Showground Road due to the Bell River peaking. The Duke of Wellington Bridge is also closed.
A moderate warning is in place for the Serisier Bridge as the Macquarie River continue to rise.
Council is also monitoring the Troy Bridge, which is likely to be closed Monday morning.
Pedestrian bridges across the local government area have been closed.
Information on road closures is being constantly updated. The latest can be seen here.
Bell River
According to the SES, the Bell River at Wellington peaked at 6.45 metres at 2am on Monday and is slowly falling.
Old Sydney Road, Spilsbury Lane and Caves road may be impacted by floodwater.
Macquarie River
The Macquarie River at Wellington Bridge peaked at 5.74 metres at 4am on Monday morning. It is currently falling.
At Dubbo, it has exceeded the minor flood level of 5.5 metres at 6am on Monday morning and is rising.
The SES says the river may reach around 7.5 metres on Monday afternoon with minor flooding.
If it does, Yabang Gee, Shibble, Troy and Emile Serisier Bridges may close.
Low-lying properties in Bligh Street may be affected by floodwater.
