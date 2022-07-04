Daily Liberal

NSW SES warns Dubbo businesses about fake volunteer spreading misinformation about flooding, Macquarie River

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
Updated July 4 2022 - 5:44am, first published 3:59am
Picture: NSW State Emergency Service

Local businesses have been warned about false information being spready by someone pretending to volunteer with the NSW State Emergency Services.

