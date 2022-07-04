Local businesses have been warned about false information being spready by someone pretending to volunteer with the NSW State Emergency Services.
Central West NSW SES posted a warning on Facebook on Monday afternoon about the fake calls being made to local businesses.
"It has come to our attention that an unknown individual, claiming to be an SES volunteer, has been ringing local businesses in Dubbo spreading false information," the post said.
"This mischief maker is claiming the Macquarie River in Dubbo will reach 9.5 metres today.
This is completely incorrect.
"As per the most recent prediction of the Bureau of Meteorology, the Macquarie River in Dubbo, should reach 7.0 metres at around 6pm tonight, with minor flooding."
The SES' advice for any business owners who get a call from the person is to "please tell them to pull their head in".
Based on the prediction provided by the Bureau of Meteorology and information available from the SES, the Macquarie River is expected to reach about 7.5 metres by Monday evening at 6pm.
At that height, the Yabang Gee, Shibble and Troy Bridges may close.
Bligh Street between Bultje Street and Erskine Street/Newell Highway in Dubbo will be closed from 1pm on Monday as a precaution.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
