Dubbo charity event raises $120,000 to help little Quinn fight cancer

A charity auction in Dubbo has raised more than $120,000 to support a 4-year-old with cancer.
Stuart Rae organised an evening of fundraising for his goddaughter Quinn Wiatkowski who has been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.
"I think it was very very big success," Mr Rae said.
The event held on Saturday, June 25, sold 310 tickets priced at $120 each. Guests enjoyed dinner and drinks at Dubbo's RSL club, as well as performances by local musicians Shane and Pete Riley.
There were 40 items to be auctioned and raffled some were contributed by people from the community. They ranged from photographs, a wooden bench, and National Rugby League memorabilia, to a live racehorse.
Mr Rae said the family was expecting to hit a target of $60,000 based on ticket sales and auction items.
"Anything can happen with an auction. We had some very generous people that wanted to spend big on the night," he said.
"Everyone really had a good time... very grateful for everyone that did come along and was so generous with their wallets."
The evening of charity exceeded Mr Rae's expectations. Raising double the target amount meant the Wiatkowski family would not struggle to get through the next 12 months of medical and financial costs.
"They won't have to worry about anything until they come home now," Mr Rae said.
Quinn is currently in Westmead Children's Hospital in Sydney undergoing chemotherapy and blood transfusions for cancer treatment.
"Some days she's full of life, and other days she's almost bed-ridden... depends on the day," he said.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
