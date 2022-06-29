Dubbo's Service NSW centre has introduced an hour of quietness for customers with sensory processing issues.
During this hour, changes would be made to support Service NSW customers during their visit. Lights will be dimmed, volume of music and customer ticket announcements will be lowered, and customers will be asked to switch their phones to silent mode.
Service Centre staff will also go through additional disability awareness training to help provide extra support to customers.
'Quiet Hour' was piloted on June 23, and will take place every Thursday between 10am and 11am.
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders said Quiet Hour would take place for the next three months at the Dubbo Service Centre, as well as seven other centres in the state.
"Service NSW aims to make all customers feel welcome and supported when visiting a Service Centre," Mr Saunders said.
"Some people have sensory processing issues, and may find sound and light overwhelming.
"Quiet Hour offers a lower-sensory experience by making changes in the Service Centre, such as reducing noise and lighting where possible."
Locations and timings for Quiet Hour at various Service NSW centres can be found on their website.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
