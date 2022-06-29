Daily Liberal

Service NSW in Dubbo introduces 'Quiet Hour' to cater to customers with disabilities

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated June 29 2022 - 2:05am, first published 2:00am
Dubbo Service NSW centre manager Lee Schwager, left, with Member for the Dubbo electorate Dugald Saunders. Picture: Supplied

Dubbo's Service NSW centre has introduced an hour of quietness for customers with sensory processing issues.

