A host of Dubbo-based businesses have been announced as finalists for the 2022 Western NSW Business Awards.
Summit Cranes, IEC Advisory, 123Tix, The Administration Agency, Jespresso and LeaderLife along with Joh Leader, Jacob Willetts, Jessica Gough, and Emma Gersbach have all been named as finalists for the awards which will be held at Taronga Western Plains Zoo on July 22.
123Tix's Terry Wilcher said it was an honour to be nominated for an award in such a strong category.
"It's pretty good to be nominated again, this is our third time I think that we have been a finalist," he said.
"We won the business of the year in 2018 and won another award in 2021.
"We are a finalist in two categories this time."
123Tix has been nominated for two awards, Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion as well as Excellence in Micro Business.
The business has already enjoyed success in the past after winning the Excellence in Micro Business award in 2021.
While they may have had some success in the past, Mr Wilcher admitted COVID-19 impacted them, like many other businesses.
"Over the last couple of years it has been tough, our main business is the events industry so with COVID-19 it cut us down," he said.
"We took advantage of the time off and we made some changes to our platform to be bigger and better."
With the awards to be held in Dubbo, Mr Wilcher is hopeful a few businesses from town can pick up awards.
"It's a pretty strong presence which is good, it's good having the awards in Dubbo as well out at the (Taronga Western Plains) Zoo," he said.
"Obviously all the finalists are worthy but it would be pretty cool if we could get a few awards for Dubbo."
Along with the business being recognised, Mr Wilcher believes it also gives his staff the chance to have their work acknowledged.
"It's a nice opportunity to take the staff out and enjoy a great night out," he said.
"It's recognition of their hard work as well."
Regional Manager for Western NSW at Business NSW Vicki Seccombe is confident the group of finalists is a great reward for people across the region.
"It's been an incredibly challenging number of years for many businesses and continues to be so, but these awards are a wonderful opportunity to showcase the ingenuity, strength and resilience of Western NSW businesses," she said.
"Whilst we generally expect to see finalists from our main centres in Western NSW, we are excited to see finalists from our smaller communities including Cobar, Lightning Ridge, Canowindra, Tomingley, Oberon and Grenfell.
"Based on the calibre of this year's finalists, I expect that our regional winners will again do very well at the State Business Awards."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
