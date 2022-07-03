Man on parole busted supplying drugs three months after release

A Dubbo man busted in possession of 40 grams of ice, cash and other drugs had just been released had been on parole for just three months.
According to court documents Benjamin James Fuller, 38, was released from jail in December 2021.
Police said there had been increasing reports of drugs being supplied from his current residence, with drug-affected people frequenting the house.
At one point police were told 30 cars had come and gone from the house between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on March 12 this year.
Each of the vehicles police said stayed only a few moments with people running from cars to the front of the house, some with cash in their hands, before quickly leaving.
Police executed a search warrant at the property. Fuller and his partner refused to stay for the search.
Prior to leaving police found $885 worth of cash in the pocket of a pair of pink shorts Fuller was about to put on. He told officers it was part of his Centrelink back pay.
The search began in the front bedroom of the home, where police located a glass pipe used for smoking drugs and four mobiles on the beside table. Inside the drawers police also found a number of resealable bags, one which contained 38.3 grams of ice.
Inside a wallet police found $2000 cash, along with Fuller's identification, small resealable bags and foils also containing white powder.
In the garage police also found additional ice pipes, elastic bands, resealable bags including bags containing small amounts of white crystal and an 8mg buprenorphine strip.
Further evidence of drug supply included the discovery of notebooks containing details of drug weights and prices. Abnormally large amounts of aluminium foil rolls were also found in the bedroom, kitchen and living area.
In a child's play area police located a blue metal cash tin, a set of digital scales and more resealable bags. Inside the tin contained 29 suboxone sublingual film strips, a gold Versace watch and $13,000 watch.
In total police found 40 grams of ice, 2.4 grams of buprenorphine and $17,885.
It's the police case the drugs were for the purpose of supply for financial reward and the cash, and that Fuller was using his home as a drug premises.
Court documents revealed Fuller was on parole and subject to a good behaviour bond at the time of his arrest, and has held convictions of drug supply, and is subject to firearms and weapons prohibition orders.
Police said they believe Fuller has "no regard" for court orders and despite convictions and sentences of imprisonment, he returns to drugs generally soon after his release and was motivated by greed and financial reward.
In Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, Fuller pleaded guilty to supplying a prohibited drug between an indictable and commercial quantity, supplying a small quantity of a prohibited drug, dealing with property proceeds of crime, and knowingly allowing his home to be used as a drug premises.
Defence lawyer Anne Hazelton asked the matter be adjourned for a sentencing assessment report to be prepared ahead of sentence.
The case was adjourned to August 11 for sentence.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
