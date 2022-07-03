Daily Liberal

Benjamin James Fuller pleads guilty in Dubbo Local Court to drug supply charges

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
July 3 2022 - 7:30pm
Man on parole busted supplying drugs three months after release

A Dubbo man busted in possession of 40 grams of ice, cash and other drugs had just been released had been on parole for just three months.

