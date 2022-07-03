The Inner Wheel Club of Dubbo, first registered on July 1, 1962, celebrated 60 years of friendship and service this year.
Outgoing executives welcomed new ones onboard at the club's annual changeover on Saturday, July 2, at Taronga Western Plains Zoo.
Member Meryl Usback was named the new president of Inner Wheel Club of Dubbo. She said the anniversary marked a very special changeover for the club.
"It was really a fantastic day," she said.
Ms Usback was also surprised with an Honorary Active Membership badge, recognising her deep involvement with Inner Wheel. She had been on the district committee for six years, and on the board of Inner Wheel Australia for three years. This is Ms Usback's fourth time as president of the club.
When asked what Inner Wheel meant to her, she said she could not put it into words.
"It's friendship and service that Inner Wheel offers, that's what it means to me," Ms Usback said.
She mentioned how years of the club's service towards the National Cord Blood Project and community organisations had brought her joy.
She said the club had raised a lot of money for different organisations around Dubbo, including the Orana Support Service, Tradies In Sight, and community kitchens.
To commemorate the 60th anniversary of the club, a cake was cut by Libby Lord, Gwen Crampton, and Margaret Rich. Ms Lord has been a member of the club for 53 years and was the longest serving member. Ms Crampton had sung at the club's charter dinner in 1963, and Ms Rich's husband, Ron Rich, had been the club's auditor since 1962.
The Inner Wheel Club of Dubbo was formed when twelve wives of Rotarians known as Rotary Anne's met at Eunice Graham's home on April 5, 1962. It is also the date when members celebrate the club's birthday.
The club currently has 58 members from a wide range of ages, from those in their fifties to nineties. They meet on the third Tuesday of every month at 6 pm for a Dinner Meeting, allowing those still working to be involved. Dinner is provided by members on a roster basis and funds raised from these dinners is donated towards various causes.
