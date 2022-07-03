Daily Liberal
Photos

Inner Wheel Dubbo celebrated their 60th anniversary at this year's annual changeover

By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated July 3 2022 - 7:22am, first published 7:00am
The Inner Wheel Club of Dubbo, first registered on July 1, 1962, celebrated 60 years of friendship and service this year.

