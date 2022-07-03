1. What does a typical day look like for you at Dubbo Disc Golf Club (DDGC)?
There are not too many 'typical days'. My role is to promote the sport of disc golf, plan and organise events and competitions and help keep on top of course maintenance. I also like to keep up to date with the wider disc golf scene and most importantly play the occasional round!
2. What's your favourite thing about working there?
It's great to have a hobby that connects you to a community and that you can use to give back to Dubbo and to the sport. I love seeing new people discover the fun of getting out into nature, throwing specialised disks and celebrating the sound of your putter hitting the chains as it lands in the basket. There is something mesmerising about frisbees fly through the air.
3. What's one moment from your time at the place that will always stick with you?
Your first tournament hole in one is hard to forget. For me it was hitting the gap between two large gum trees and then dropping into the basket at the Molong Disc Golf Course.
4. What's one thing most people don't know about DDGC?
I find a lot of people are baffled by the baskets. It's basically golf rules but with frisbees and we have an 18 hole course right here in Dubbo! It's incredibly accessible to everyone regardless of experience, fitness or skill. The beginner tees are marked by grey posts and advanced by blue posts creating two levels of difficulty.
The course was designed and installed by Kevin Rugg in 2016 and he's built a wonderful legacy for the people of Dubbo to enjoy.
5. What does the future look like for the DDGC?
Disc golf has exploded over the last few years and Australia is ranked as the 12th best disc golf country with 131 courses. Central West Disc Golf and Dubbo Disc Golf Clubs are hosting six local events this year in Dubbo and Molong which will be the most on record. New players are always welcome so like the Dubbo Disc Golf Facebook page to stay up to date with the latest events.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
