Daily Liberal

Central West Car Club | Mammoth restoration for 1970 Mini Minor panel van

By Jeff McClurg
Updated June 28 2022 - 1:18am, first published 1:15am
ALL WORTH IT: The restoration of this 1970 Mini Minor panel van is complete but that's not the half of it - Vic Allen and Peter Rendall said now it's time for the delivery - a 3000 kilometre journey to Kalgoorlie. Photo: JEFF MCCLURG

Great mates Vic Allen and Peter Rendall from Dubbo have a fantastic passion for cars and are both active members of the Central West Car Club based in Parkes.

