Daily Liberal
In Depth

Dubbo Regional Council votes to focus on renewed housing options

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
June 27 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REINSW members Lachlan Cusack and Tara Searle want to continue working with Dubbo Regional council to create more housing options in the region. Picture: Ciara Bastow

The lack of housing in Dubbo is having an "economic, employment and social" impact on the community according to Real Estate Institute of New South Wales (REINSW) member Lachlan Cusack.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.