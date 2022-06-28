A Dubbo woman has been recognised for breaking new ground in the state's mining industry.
Casey Martin from Alkane Resources has been presented with the 'Outstanding Trade, Operator or Technician' award by the NSW Minerals Council.
Advertisement
"I'm completely humbled just to be nominated and to have the recognition. To win the award itself... yeah, speechless," Ms Martin told Daily Liberal.
Originally from Cobar, a town rich in mining heritage, both of Ms Martin's parents worked in the industry. She grew up watching the mines play a crucial role in her hometown. She knew about mining rosters and all the different potential roles that were available.
Ms Martin joined the mines when she was 19 years old.
"I was pretty young when I started out there... and I'm still in it today, so I'm pretty sure I'm in love with the job," she said.
READ ALSO:
However, being a woman in that line of work came with its own tests. People didn't believe that mining was a place for women. Ms Martin felt unappreciated, but strived to change people's views.
She said she wanted to prove herself and everyone else that women can do the job.
"As a female, it's definitely had its struggles, obstacles, but I've always had the determination and drive," she said.
"I just decided that quitting wasn't an option."
Ms Martin's grit led her to become the first woman on-site to gain a Blasting Explosives User License. When she worked at CSA's copper mine in Cobar, she was responsible for conducting on-site ground blasting.
"It's a pretty big thing. I wouldn't say scary. I suppose, exciting more than anything, " she said.
Now, at Tomingley Gold Operations (TGO), she is the first woman to work underground. Ms Martin's role as an underground bogger operator means she remotely clears up blast sites and roadways.
She was grateful to TGO Alkane Resources for having her back in her mining journey.
"They've been nothing but supportive since the day I walked in the door. They've been absolutely great," Ms Martin said.
She encourages women who are interested in mining to apply for non-traditional jobs in the field. She said she had met plenty of women in the industry that had really taken to it, the same way she had.
Advertisement
"Women can do [the job] and it's been proven, in some cases, women can do it better," she said.
"Definitely give it a go, it's the only way you're going to find out if you're going to like it or not."
HAVE YOUR SAY
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.