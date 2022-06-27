Photos from the 2022 Lazy River Wedding Open Day and Winter Markets

Hundreds of people turned out for the 2022 Lazy River Wedding Open Day and Winter Markets on Sunday.
There were more than 100 vendors and stall holders who attended the event, and for the first time, Lazy River Estate also had a kid's train track and pony rides.
Lazy River Estate staff offered a "massive thank you" to everyone involved in the event.
"We could not have asked for a more beautiful day with great people and awesome atmosphere," they posted on social media.
"We enjoy our annual winter market and wedding open day and we look forward to our Christmas market this December."
