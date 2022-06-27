The boil water alert for Geurie has been lifted.
On Monday afternoon, Dubbo Regional Council announced the Geurie water was safe for drinking.
The decision to lift the alert is based on filtered water turbidity levels that are now back in target range, clear microbiology samples have been received, good chlorine levels at the plant and in the reticulation and off target water has now been flushed from the system.
It comes after council staff met with NSW Health and the Department of Planning and Environment.
Council chief executive officer Murray Wood said he would like to thank the Geurie residents for their patience.
"We are extremely appreciative of the understanding from the Geurie residents," he said.
"Unfortunately we are managing an aged plant out there and during times of inclement weather and increased water flow from the Macquarie River, we can experience some irregularities and it's better to be safe than sorry."
Geurie was placed on a Precautionary Boil Water Alert on Wednesday, June 8 because samples from the water treatment plant marginally exceeded Australian Drinking Water guidelines.
Council is considering compensation on water rates for Geurie residents during the boil water phase. A report will be presented to the July infrastructure committee meeting for consideration.
Council is managing an aged water treatment plant in Geurie, built in 1993.
Since the amalgamation of the former Wellington and Dubbo councils, new sampling technology has been installed that has increased sensitivity to changes in the water, than what had previously been in place.
Increased rainfall and higher flows in the Macquarie River, caused increased turbidity issues for a smaller plant of Geurie's size.
An upgrade to the Geurie Water Treatment Plant is in council's budget for the coming financial year.
