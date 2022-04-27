news, local-news,

A Cobar woman says she is still in shock after winning more than $86,000 on Keno. The woman was holidays in Nelson Bay on Monday, April 25, when she won $86,421.30 on Keno Classic 8 Spot draw 478. She was having lunch at the golf club with her family when she decided to play her usual numbers. "After lunch, I went to check my ticket. The team member there told me someone had won a big Keno prize and that it might be me," the woman said. READ ALSO: "But I said, 'Nah, it can't be me. It wouldn't be me.'. But then he said, 'You did. It's you. Congratulations! You lucky thing.'. "I couldn't believe it. I felt so sick after - almost like I could faint. I was so white - white as a sheet. It was so nerve-racking! It took me forever to calm down." The woman said the team member was worried so went to get the Keno winner's family. "They thought something was wrong with me - maybe I'd had a heart attack, or fainted or something like that. You should've seen their faces," she said. "But then I had a massive smile on my face, and I told them what happened. "Honestly, it's so much money. It's a lot to comprehend! I'm still in shock. To celebrate the lucky win, she said the family got pizza. However hope to use the money to travel. "The family would enjoy a cruise and some fun adventures," she said. "I can't think of anything else now, I'm still trying to get my head around it." Nelson Bay Golf Club duty manager Mel Strong said the entire team was ecstatic for the winner. "It's very exciting," she said. "It was fantastic when the win went off. Everyone was so excited in the club. "We're thrilled for our winner and would love to send her our congratulations again. We hope she enjoys her Keno win."

