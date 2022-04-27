news, local-news,

A 12-year-old will front court, charged after several small fires were allegedly deliberately lit in Kmart on the weekend. Emergency services were called about 3.50pm on Saturday after reports of a building fire at Dubbo Square shopping centre. Staff responded to a small fire in a store and immediately evacuated the business. READ ALSO: Two Fire and Rescue NSW crews arrived and examined the scene. The fires were confirmed to have been deliberately lit in four different locations throughout the store. Following inquiries, officers arrested a 12-year-old boy about 12.45pm on Tuesday, and took him to Dubbo Police Station where he was charged with destroy property in company use fire. The boy was refused bail to appear at a children's court on Wednesday. Orana Mid-Western Police District Commander, Superintendent Danny Sullivan said incidents such as these were of great concern to police especially due to the risk they pose to shoppers. "The staff responded quickly and appropriately and, as a consequence, everyone was evacuated safely and without injury," he said. "The risk posed to the public by such incidents is disturbing and police treat such incidents these very seriously. "We ask that anyone with information about incidents such as these to contact Dubbo Police," he said. Inquiries continue.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/b6fe920b-ae22-4a99-a864-4aac47fa6de1.jpg/r55_0_1145_616_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg