news, local-news,

A removalist has apologised to "the area of Dubbo" after he headbutted the doors of the Amaroo Hotel, punched a man and lied to police about drink-driving. Joshua Vincent Musgrave, 38, and his colleague were in town on March 3 this year when they both headed to the Amaroo Hotel for some drinks. By about 1am the next morning, the pair were asked to leave the hotel due to their drunken state. However the pair refused and were according to court documents "physically pushed out of the premises front door" by security. A man saw the altercation at the front door and told Musgrave and his friend it was in their best interest to leave without causing further trouble. However Musgrave stepped toward him and punched the man in his face twice. READ ALSO: Captured on CCTV, Musgrave then went back to the entry way and punched the glass door several times before he hit his head against it, causing it to smash. Musgrave's colleague grabbed him by the waist and pulled him away before the pair got into their Mitsubishi Canter Pantech truck and drove off along Macquarie Street towards Talbragar. The truck however made a u-turn and began to head back toward the Amaroo and stopped, when the pair got out of the truck and engaged in another altercation with unknown people on the street. At this point Musgrave took off his shirt. The pair got back in the truck and headed off south down Macquarie Street. Police arrived at the Amaroo and spoke to hotel staff before they took off in the same direction as the Musgrave and his colleague. The truck was found at the Homestead Motel on Cobra Street, parked with its front and back wheels on the footpath and curb. Further police were called to assist. Musgrave got out of the truck and stood with his back against the passenger door. According to police Musgrave appeared intoxicated, was unsteady on his feet stumbling and slurring his words. When officers asked what he was doing, Musgrave sat down on the footpath and rambled to police repeating his name, telling them he was a "big thing in Western Sydney". Police asked who was driving the truck, which Musgrave said he was. "Yes I was, I will do anything for those I love," he told police. He was breath tested which returned a reading of 0.216, before he was taken to Dubbo Police Station. However further investigation from the Amaroo, along with CCTV footage clearly depicted Musgrave wasn't the driver of the truck. Witnesses from the Amaroo on the night who contacted police concerned the pair were driving, also provided positive descriptions Musgrave's colleague was the driver. Musgrave was charged with knowingly making a false or misleading statement, failing to leave the hotel when excluded, destroying property, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Representing himself in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, Musgrave pleaded guilty. Magistrate Gary Wilson said it was a "pretty disturbing" set of facts. Musgrave told the court his colleague was sentenced for his involvement and received a nine-month suspension, and an interlock order for 48 months. The court heard he had since lost out on work as a result. When asked if he had anything to say, he apologised. "Yeah I'm sorry for the area of Dubbo for how I acted that night," he said. Musgrave was convicted and sentenced to an 18-month community corrections order, fined $1050 and ordered to pay $600 compensation to the Amaroo Hotel.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/38c33fdd-7c68-44ee-9c84-4c1b49d04a9a.jpg/r0_16_1010_587_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg