A former Dubbo greyhound trainer has been convicted and fined after police found a number of underweight and dehydrated dogs at his home in the Summer heat. Brian Bush was not in Dubbo Local Court last week, when his lawyer Toshi Weller-Wong pleaded guilty to not providing a proper and sufficient drink to an animal, in his absence. Police attended the 57-year-old's home at about 5pm on November 9 last year after people raised concerns for a greyhound which had been inside a box trailer in the front yard all day during the 28 degree heat. According to court documents, police said they arrived and saw the box trailer in the front yard surrounded by grass which was about a metre tall. READ ALSO: Officers knocked on the box carrier, but were unable to locate a dog among the stench of urine and animal faeces coming from the trailer. After attempting to speak to Bush who didn't answer his front door, police said they eventually located a greyhound which stood up inside the trailer. Bush later answered the door and told officers he had been unwell and was trying his best to care for the dog. He walked over to the box carrier and let the "extremely underweight" greyhound out of the trailer. Police said they could easily see the greyhound's rib cage, and had a towel stuck to the side of its body and faeces on his legs. They noted there was no food or water in the cage. Bush said he regularly walked the dog, and ensured it was provided with adequate water. Dubbo ranger's attended a short time later, and located another six greyhounds throughout the residence inside the house, as well as outside in cages. According to police, officers spotted two of the greyhounds through a window inside that appeared "extremely underweight" and ordered Bush bring them outside. He did before filling a bucket of water for the dogs, which police said they "raced to" emptying it immediately. In court documents Bush told police he was sick, and was trying his best to care for the animals. "I know I can't look after them anymore," he said to police. "It's just too much for me". Bush agreed to give up care of the dogs, which in liaison with the RSPCA, Animal Welfare League and Dubbo Rangers five of the seven dogs were taken. Bush made arrangements for the other two to go to another home. Full reports of the seized dogs by the Animal Welfare League found that all dogs appeared "under fed, and underweight". They said one of the dogs had an injury to its feet, which was a result of the animal living in an unmaintained yard and repeatedly stepping in its faeces. It's the police case Bush had been neglectful over at least a year-long period in providing adequate water and care for the animals. In court last Wednesday, defence lawyer Mr Weller-Wong said his client suffered from a number of health issues and couldn't attend court, before he tendered a list of medications Bush was taking. "He suffers from a number of physical health issues. He knows it was his responsibility that they were fed and watered, but due to his physical inability he was unable to," he said. Mr Weller-Wong said his client entered an early plea, and didn't have a lengthy criminal history, apart from a non-conviction drink-driving matter from 2002. Magistrate Gary Wilson convicted and fined Bush $700.

