A Dubbo man who crashed his car at the BP servo on his way to Village Bakehouse for breakfast was almost four times the legal limit. Paul Rex Mead, left home about 7.20am to head to the BP service station in West Dubbo on October 28 last year. The 63-year-old placed $60.10 of fuel into the tank of his Nissan Elgrand, before he got in and accelerated toward the main building of the servo. READ ALSO: According to police the vehicle continued before mounting a small kerb and crashing with a light pole, fire hydrant and the electronic fuel price sign. The Nissan became wedged between the display sign. Emergency services arrived and spoke to Mead who they said was slurring his words, had glazed eyes and was sluggish. Mead was trapped in the vehicle, was assisted through the front passenger door and assessed by paramedics. He was taken to Dubbo Hospital for further assessment. A blood alcohol analysis revealed a reading of 0.194. Mead told police he stopped to get fuel before heading to Village Bakehouse. He said he was trying to move his car to the carpark to pay when the car accelerated out of control and he was unable to locate the brake pedal. He told officers he had began drinking at 10pm the night before finishing about 3am the morning of the crash. During this time he said he consumed half a bottle of Jim Beam spirits straight and only had a packet of chips. On Wednesday last week Mead pleaded guilty to high-range drink-driving in Dubbo Local Court. Defence lawyer Tom Eckersley revealed Mead had worked as a general assistant at TAFE NSW, however due to a knee injury was forced to give up that work. He explained his client had been taking medication to relive pain in his knee, and combined with a considerable amount of alcohol and the injury itself, had resulted in the crash. Mr Eckersly said his client was relying on taxis and community shuttle services to get to his medical appointments, and asked the court to make an interlock exemption order, as he had surrendered his car rego, and was not in a financial fix his vehicle or purchase another. The court heard Mead had fronted court for mid-range and high-range drink-driving 21 years ago. "He's admitted to me he's embarrassed for what happened, but thankful no one was injured during the incident," Mr Eckersley said. Magistrate Theresa Hamilton said if it were not for the fact he hadn't offended in this way for 21 years, he would have received a jail sentence. Mead was convicted and placed on an 18-month community corrections order, disqualified from driving for 14 months and granted an interlock exemption.

