news, local-news,

A Dubbo man caught with a cannabis plant told police it was "wild tomatoes". Kevin Eric Loughlan, was busted for cultivating the prohibited plant when officers searched his home for an unrelated matter on October 9 last year. The 57-year-old was at home with with his housemate and three women when police were called to the house after reports of an argument taking place about 1.45am. The housemate came out and spoke to police and told the officers there was an unknown man in the house and she didn't feel safe there. READ ALSO: Moments later Loughlan presented him at the front door intoxicated. Police said he was unsteady on his feet, was slurring his words and had a red face. Loughlan who was wearing a striped pair of tights with no shirt sat down on the front step as he was unable to stand properly. Police were given permission to enter the home, to search for the unwanted person and remove them. The officers entered the main living room of the home and proceeded down the hallway, clearing two rooms not locating a person. Police opened a bedroom at the end of the hallway when they spotted a 50cm tall cannabis plant in a clear pot sitting on the ground. Loughlan was questioned about the plant when he told the officers it was "wild tomatoes", before later admitting it was cannabis. The officers seized the plant, however according to court documents Loughlan, being intoxicated and cheeky, attempted to grab one of the leaves of the plant before it was taken away. In Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, Loughlan pleaded guilty to cultivating a prohibited plant. Defence lawyer Carmen McKay said her client had complicated health conditions which stemmed from chronic alcoholism, and was using cannabis in relation to his condition. However she said she had explained to him he needed to take lawful avenues, such as contacting his GP to deal with his symptoms. While the court heard Loughlan had a previous charge of posessing Indian hemp from the 80s, Ms McKay argued on this occasion it was a small single plant for personal use and not a sophisticated operation. Magistrate Theresa Hamilton accepted it was low level offending and took into account his early plea. Loughlan was convicted and fined $250.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/c4693cc2-e6fa-4a03-89f8-8ef175dd4904.jpg/r0_108_3306_1976_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg