Rural Crime Investigators are appealing for help after a steer was shot, 40 sheep were stolen and a fuel trailer was taken near Dubbo last month. Investigations are under way after a landholder discovered one of his Hereford White steer's shot dead in one of his paddocks on the western side of Macquarie Street, near Fitzroy Street on March 30 this year. Police believe the animal may have been shot from the roadway on Macquarie Street. READ ALSO: In a separate incident, investigations have begun after 40 sheep were allegedly stolen from a property on the Peak Hill Road near Baldry sometime between February and March this year. The sheep are Merino ewes PIC N - NG403638 - ear tagged with 'The Wattles'. Police from Trangie are also investigating the theft of a fuel trailer from a property in Derribong Street. The owner believes it was taken sometime between March 6 and 31 this year. It is described as being a yellow Caterpillar, double bogey trailer. There was no fuel in the trailer at the time of the theft. Anyone with information about any of these incidents should contact Rural Crime Investigators at Dubbo Police Station on 6883 1647 or at Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/8d0ee84f-0a42-4b33-b35c-ce1557bacd0e.jpg/r2_0_798_450_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg