A Narromine man caught with a stash of gel blasters, flick knives, metal batons and Transformer belt buckles containing knives he imported through eBay will face the District Court next month. Robert Charles Sevil, 54, came to the attention of police in March 2021, after Australian Border Force officers seized two parcels which contained two firearm silencers, and three .22 calibre air pistol magazines. According to court documents, police uncovered the parcels were imported to Australia and headed to an address at a caravan park in Narromine. Court documents revealed the parcels were purchased by Sevil on eBay through the account 'robse_502', which was linked to his bank account. READ ALSO: Sevil was seated on a camping chair outside his caravan when police executed a search warrant at his home on the Mitchell Highway about 9am on April 13 last year. Four gel blaster firearms were located under his bed, mattress and on the ground near his dining table inside the caravan, alongside two 'browning' branded 20cm double sided flick knives with a release button. Three metal batons were located in the caravan and Sevil's Toyota Hilux, he told officers he brought for protection. Police also located a number of firearm parts, dehydrated gel ball pellets, and ten .177 calibre air rifle darts in the caravan and a storage shed used by Sevil. Also from eBay Sevil had purchased three belt buckles - with the logo from the Transformer film franchise - which each contained a concealed knife. A total of 202 grams of cannabis leaf was also located inside the caravan, which Sevil said he purchased from unknown people in Dubbo, but doesn't use for personal use. Court documents said Sevil, who lives alone in a self-contained caravan, voluntarily admitted to detectives he had purchased and acquired the prohibited firearms and weapons from eBay. According to court documents the firearms do not fire bullets, but instead gel plastic balls which need to be soaked in water before they are used. The firearms however are classified as prohibited weapons. In Dubbo Local Court last Thursday, Sevil pleaded guilty to three charges including importing prohibited imports, possessing more than three unregistered firearms, and possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit. A remaining 14 charges including acquire firearm part without authority, not keep firearms safely, possess or use a prohibited weapon or firearm, and possess a prohibited drug were put on a section 166 and form one certificates to be taken into account at sentencing. Sevil was granted bail in April 2021. He will be sentenced in the Dubbo District Court in April.

