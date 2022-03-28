news, local-news, Coonamble, Dubbo local court, Clinton Lloyd Jack, police

A Coonamble man has pleaded guilty to importing a child-sex doll and installing cameras in a home, including inside a 12-year-old child's bedroom. Clinton Lloyd Jack appeared via audio-visual link from custody, when he pleaded guilty to 16 charges including possessing child abuse material, and filming and observing a person in a private act without consent. The 61-year-old was arrested in February 2021, after a joint Australian Border Force and NSW Police investigation. According to court documents, police found Jack in possession of a USB containing 96 videos and 61 images of child abuse material, along with a child-sex doll that had been imported. READ ALSO: Among the charges, he pleaded guilty to producing child abuse material and possessing a document sexualising a 12-year-old. He also pleaded guilty to observing a person in a private act without consent and filming a person in a private act without consent to obtain sexual arousal. Court documents said Jack on five occasions entered a home without consent and installed three video surveillance cameras, including one in a child's bedroom, to obtain sexual arousal. Police said in court documents Jack was also in possession of a pair of children's underwear that had been stolen. Jack also pleaded guilty to two counts of using a mobile to transmit private sexual material to himself. Initially charged with 32 offences, after negotiations that was later dropped to 16. In Dubbo Local Court last Thursday, Jack pleaded guilty to nine of the charges including intentionally importing a child-sex doll, filming a person in a private act without consent and to obtain sexual arousal, producing and possessing child abuse material, installing and using an optical surveillance device without consent. The remaining seven charges were placed on a form one certificate which will be taken into account at sentencing. Jack will appear before the Dubbo District Court for arraignment in May.

