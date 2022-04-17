news, local-news,

The Easter long weekend was off to a horror start on the region's roads, with a 21-year-old dead and a teenager in a critical condition following a single-vehicle crash near Coonamble on Good Friday. About 11pm on Friday night, emergency services were called to Baradine Road - about 5 kilometres east of Coonamble - after reports of a singe-vehicle crash. Police arrived and found a Toyota Hilux that had left the road and entered a paddock, before rolling a number of times. READ ALSO: A 21-year-old man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, however died a short time later. An 18-year-old man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for serious head injuries before being flown to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition. Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by officers from the Tamworth Crash Investigation Unit (CIU). As investigations into the crash continue, police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/ab421c32-12ec-47de-a3b5-3d279729c639.jpg/r1_0_511_288_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg