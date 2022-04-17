news, local-news,

In the wake of the Royal Easter Show stabbing, a Dubbo Magistrate has warned carrying a knife in a public place can carry up to two years imprisonment after a Narromine man was busted by police. James Dylan Adams, 23, was a passenger in a Ford Falcon when it was stopped by police on Bourke Street in Cootamundra about 12.30pm on January 13. After a short conversation with the driver, police said they could smell a strong stench of cannabis coming from the vehicle. Checks on both Adams and the driver caused the officers to search the vehicle. READ ALSO: Near the passenger seat where Adams was seated, police found 0.77grams of cannabis bud, and a 16cm long knife, with an 8cm blue and black blade. Adams told officers "they're all mine", before he was arrested. When asked about the cannabis Adams told police he was going to smoke it and said the knife was to "cut up my bud". In Dubbo Local Court last Wednesday, Adams pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited drug and being in possession of a knife in a public place. When defence lawyer Jessica Kitch noted the low objective seriousness, Magistrate Gary Wilson said it was a lot more serious than it was at first glance. "I was thinking of objective seriousness last night when I was watching the quite graphic footage at the Sydney Royal Easter Show, which depicts one of the [alleged] offender's with a knife in his hand," he said. "I was thinking about it, these people come before the court day-after-day, with a knife in their possession, they go away with a minimum fine, then someone goes out and someone gets murdered." While Ms Kitch continued to argue in Adams' case it was at the low end and used to cut up his drugs, Magistrate Wilson said there was no explanation to carrying a knife in a public place as it was against the law. "If people didn't walk around with a knife, no one would get killed so the offence is serious," he said. Magistrate Wilson found Adams to have a "shocking" criminal history for someone as young as him. The court heard the maximum sentence for being in possession of a knife in a public place was two years imprisonment. "That's what it carries Mr Adams, two years jail. Then of course if you hurt someone then it carries life," Magistrate Wilson said. Adams was convicted and fined $200. "Don't come back again in custody of a knife," Magistrate Wilson said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/4c8caf84-50b0-4423-b225-3438c88c57f0.JPG/r12_290_5555_3422_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg