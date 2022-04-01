news, local-news,

A Dubbo woman has fronted court after neighbourhood tensions on Alcheringa Street escalated. Chantelle Lilian Reed, 24, has escaped a conviction, after a brewing feud with her neighbour led to rocks thrown through a bedroom window. According to police Reed and her neighbour had ongoing disputes, but tension boiled over after a person who lives with Reed tried kicking the victim's door about 4am on January 1 this year. Later that afternoon about 5.30pm Reed's neighbour began putting CCTV cameras around her house, when she spotted the man who she believed was involved in kicking her door. READ ALSO: The neighbour began taking photos on her mobile to assist with identifying the man. Reed saw the woman taking photos and began verbally abusing her, before a group of almost 20 people arrived at her home. As the abuse started to heat up, the victim left the area in her car. When the victim's partner arrived home a short time later, Reed thought it was her neighbour so with a group began walking over shouting. When she saw the victim wasn't in the car, Reed entered the woman's front yard and picked up rocks from the garden pegging them at the front of the house. A number of other people in Reed's company also followed suit and began throwing rocks and other objects including a pole at the home. Reed is then captured on CCTV from the victim's home, picking up four handfuls of rocks and threw them at the woman's front bedroom window, before returning home. As a result the woman's bedroom window was smashed, however police said it was not known exactly who threw the objects which destroyed the window. In Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, Reed pleaded guilty to using violence to cause fear. Defence lawyer Ian McGuinness said it was a situation which arose out of a neighbourhood dispute, where an escalation of insults occurred. He said Reed's maternal instincts arose when racial insults were made and directed at her two young children. Mr McGuinness said Reed had no criminal history and the incident was "completely out of character". "She tells me she just lost it and threw rocks at the house," he said. While Magistrate Theresa Hamilton accepted she was a young woman with no prior criminal history, she said her behaviour was unacceptable and would have caused considerable fear for the victim. Reed was handed a conditional release order to be of good behaviour for 12 months, with no conviction recorded.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/fa71c447-9b4f-4f5e-bf6f-6f445e4701c1.jpg/r0_237_4032_2515_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg