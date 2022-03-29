news, local-news,

A Dubbo man who pulled out his penis and asked a woman to "touch it" while waiting for food at McDonald's, told her they could have a secret relationship. Brian Douglas Yeo, 48, was driving the 21-year-old woman home when they decided to get dinner at McDonald's on Cobra Street on March 13 last year. According to a statement of agreed facts, on the way Yeo said to the woman "if my dick was out would you tell me?". Police said this made the woman uncomfortable and told him she "didn't want to talk about it". After the pair placed their drive-through order at McDonald's, they had to wait due to the queue. READ ALSO: While they were waiting Yeo told the woman they could have a relationship, as long as the woman didn't tell his partner or her mother. Yeo then pulled up the leg of his shorts and exposed his penis asking the woman to "touch it". The woman said "no", when he asked her to "lean over". Court documents said Yeo went on to tell the woman he "pervs on her" every time he sees her. They proceeded through the drive-through before Yeo took the woman home. When the woman got home someone there noticed she was crying and upset. The woman disclosed what had happened before the pair went to police. Three days later Yeo was arrested by police. In an interview with officers he denied the allegations and told police his penis may have fallen out of his shorts as he wasn't wearing underwear. He later admitted to exposing his penis and telling the woman to "touch it", and told officers he didn't now why he did it and wouldn't do it again. In Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, Yeo pleaded guilty to a single charge of inciting another to sexually touch them without consent. Defence solicitor Jai Silkman said Yeo had no criminal history, and argued the offence was at the lower end of seriousness, as it was a brief incident and there was no physical contact. "He tells me he has no issues with mental health or substance abuse. It's out of character and he certainly accepts what he's done, and that's shown by his early plea," Mr Silkman said. Magistrate Theresa Hamilton accepted Yeo had a very limited history and it was a brief interaction, however noted it was "offensive behaviour" and very upsetting for the victim. Due to his age and lack of previous offending Yeo was convicted and sentenced to a two-year community corrections order.

