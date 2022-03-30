news, local-news,

A 21-year-old Dubbo man who brandished a machete at two teenagers slashing off one of their fingers, was found to have no mental health issues after his arrest. Ashley John Alderton, also known as Ashley Goldstraw, pleaded guilty to two charges of reckless grievous bodily harm in company after he armed himself with a machete and attacked two teenagers on Sheraton Road in the early hours of Easter Sunday last year. According to an agreed statement of facts, Alderton and another man had been consuming Xanax, and were significantly affected by the early hours of April 4 last year before the incident unfolded. Meanwhile three teenagers were drinking bundy rum and coke while listening to music in the backyard of one of their homes in Dubbo, when the incident escalated. READ ALSO: Sometime after midnight on April 4, Alderton began sending threatening and abusive messages to one of the teenagers on Snapchat. The teenager told her friend she was "sick of this fella" and that Alderton kept messaging her. The other teenager recorded a video reply to Alderton telling him to "show some respect" and the woman didn't deserve "this shit". "You need to move on with your life, because you don't deserve her," he continued in the video. Later that morning Alderton responded, and threatened he meet him for a fight on the corner of Sheraton Road and Castlereagh Avenue. The three teenagers waked to the intersection and waited for 10 minutes before Alderton and another man appeared in a blue Holden commodore ute. Alderton got out of the passenger seat and ran at one of the teenagers. According to court documents at this point the teenager didn't see anything in Alderton's hand. As they got closer, Alderton produced a black metal machete that was 30 centimetres in length and five centimetres wide, before slashing the teenager in the arm. He continued to swing the blade and hit the teen a number of times in the shoulder and hand. The teen yelled out to the others telling them to "run, he's got a machete", as Alderton chased him while swinging the blade from side-to-side. Alderton then ran at the other teenager while making threats before swinging the machete and hitting him a number of times on the head and his right hand. The third teenager was filming the incident on her phone, when Alderton's friend approached her and told her to stop, threatening to harm her and her family if she didn't give him the phone and delete the footage. She handed him the phone, when he deleted the footage before giving it back. The three teenagers managed to run away, when Alderton said to the other man "let's get out of here" and drove off. The two teenage boys were taken to the emergency department at Dubbo Hospital. The 17-year-old boy suffered from a laceration to his left shoulder, along with a severed little finger, which resulted in amputation. According to court documents he was transferred to Royal North Shore Hospital after it was revealed a number of the cuts extended down to the bone. The other 16-year-old teenager sustained a laceration to his scalp, and multiple lacerations to his right hand. He was placed in a cast before he was also transferred to Royal North Shore Hospital where cuts which had cut through tendons and nerves down to the bone were repaired. Police later attended Alderton's home where he and the other man were arrested. Court documents said Alderton was taken to Dubbo Hospital for a mental health assessment, however was later returned to police custody, with no acute mental health issue identified. He was also discharged to take diazepam due to the Xanax abuse and would need to be referred to justice mental health. In Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, Alderton appeared via audio-visual link from Bathurst Correctional where he pleaded guilty to two counts of reckless grievous bodily harm in company, and one count of breaching an apprehended violence order (AVO). He was committed to the Dubbo District Court court for sentence in April.

