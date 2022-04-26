news, local-news,

A man has been flown to Sydney with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash near Narromine. About 6.10pm on Monday, emergency services were called to the intersection of Burroway Road and Eumungerie Road, about three kilometres east of Narromine, following reports of a single-vehicle crash. Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District attended but no one was located in the area. READ ALSO: Following inquiries, officers sighted a green Holden Commodore a short time later, which had hit a tree near the intersection of Burroway Road and Rawsonville Bridge Road. The driver - a 25-year-old man - was located trapped in the vehicle and freed a short time later by Volunteer Rescue Association. He was airlifted to Westmead Hospital, Sydney, with serious injuries. Officers established a crime scene and have begun inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash. As inquiries continue, police are appealing to anyone that may have information or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence, and the public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/ed5208ae-dd5b-443c-840f-f2e07202c8ab.jpg/r2_0_678_382_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg