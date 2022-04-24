news, local-news,

Investigations are under way after several small fires were deliberately lit in Kmart. Emergency services were called about 3.50pm on Saturday after reports of a building fire at Dubbo Square shopping centre. Shoppers were immediately evacuated from Kmart, while quick-thinking staff responded to a small fire in the store. READ ALSO: Two Fire and Rescue NSW crews arrived and examined the scene. The fires were confirmed to have been deliberately lit in four different locations throughout the store. Officers from the Orana Mid-Western Police District were called and have begun inquires. Police are reviewing CCTV from the shopping centre and have spoken to a number of witnesses. Detectives are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact Dubbo Police on 6883 1599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestoppers.com.au . Information is treated in strict confidence and the public are reminded not to report crime via any NSW Police social media pages.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/13c60de1-55e7-4069-bead-cf057480f9ed.jpg/r72_0_1760_954_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg