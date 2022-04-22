news, local-news,

A Dubbo taxi driver was photographed with his phone in his hands while driving along the Newell Highway, twice in two days. Wahab Hassan Mian, 38, fronted Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday for two counts of driving while using his mobile phone. READ ALSO: According to court documents, Mian had his phone in his hands when he was filmed by a mobile detection camera at 6.49pm on January 2 this year, and again by the same camera the next day at about 12.54pm. The court heard Mian had only held his NSW licence since 2019, and while the first offence was in his private vehicle, the second occurred in his taxi. However Mian - who was representing himself in court - said there were no passengers at the time. "You should know better, you're a professional driver," Magistrate Gary Wilson told Mian. "As a taxi driver you should know ... the danger it causes you and other road users." Mian was convicted and fined $600. Magistrate Wilson said demerit points were a matter for the Department of Roads and Transport.

