news, local-news,

Three men have faced court following an investigation into an alleged armed robbery and a police pursuit in the state's central west at the weekend. About 5.30am on Saturday, a man - armed with a knife - entered a supermarket on Dandaloo Street, Narromine, and allegedly threatened an employee, demanding cash and a mobile phone. The armed man left the store a short time later, stealing a mobile phone. Officers attached to the Orana Mid-Western Police District were notified and began an investigation. READ ALSO: In a separate incident, a Kio Rio was parked in a carpark on Third Avenue when a man entered the vehicle about 6.35am the same day and drove off. About 8.15am on Sunday, a Kia pulled up at a petrol station on the Mitchell highway at Narromine, where the three occupants place fuel in the vehicle and drove off without paying. Police responded and while patrolling Narromine just after 9am, sighted the Kia drive into Coochin Lane. Officers attempted to stop the Kia, however, it failed to do so, and a pursuit was initiated. It was terminated shortly after due to safety concerns. The Kia was later found abandoned in a lane way between Minore and Cathundral Street in Narromine. The vehicle was seized for forensic examination. Following inquiries, officers attended a home on Cathundral Street, arresting three men, who were all taken to Dubbo Police Station. A 33-year-old man was charged with robbery armed with offensive weapon, armed with intent commit indictable offence, stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm, larceny value, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception, police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously and drive motor vehicle during disqualification period. He appeared at Dubbo Local Court on Monday and was refused bail to appear at the same court on Wednesday. Two men - aged 25 and 36 - were charged with dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner. The younger man was also charged in relation to an outstanding warrant. He appeared at Dubbo Local Court on Monday and was refused bail to appear at the same court on Wednesday. The older man was given conditional bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on June 8.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/b8f617f3-952e-4012-b924-6d0a53987b8e.jpg/r0_56_800_508_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg