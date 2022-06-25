Daily Liberal
Michelle Wetherell receives NSW Women in Mining Award

By Newsroom
Updated June 25 2022 - 11:28pm, first published 11:26pm
WHAT A CHAMPION: Michelle Wetherell from Northparkes Mines was presented the Gender Diversity Champion Award at the NSW Women in Mining Awards on Thursday night. Photo: SUPPLIED

Michelle Wetherell's outstanding work on CMOC-Northparkes Mines parental leave program has earned her a NSW Women in Mining Award.

