Daily Liberal

Jonah Ruzgas appeals sentence in Orange District Court for requesting girl to send nudes

By Court Reporter
Updated June 28 2022 - 6:29am, first published 6:22am
IN COURT: A man who requested a nude photo from a 13-year-old girl in exchange for alcohol two years ago has appealed his sentence in Orange District Court. FILE PHOTO

A young man who asked a 13-year-old girl to send a nude photo of herself after she asked him to buy her vodka Cruisers had his court appeal upheld in Orange on Tuesday.

