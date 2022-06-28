Dubbo kids had the opportunity to get active on Friday as part of a NSW government initiative for areas impacted by COVID-19.
Active Fest, held at the John McGrath Oval, encouraged children to try a range of different sports.
Active Fest events are funded by the NSW Government's Community Sport Rebuild and Recovery Package. It provides financial support, assistance, and participation opportunities for communities hardest hit by the COVID lockdowns.
There were plenty of different activities for the children to try.
