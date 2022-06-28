Round 10
BATHURST ST PAT'S 24 (Lee McClintock, Matt Ranse, Jack Mackey, Jackson Brien tries; Matt Beattie 3 goals) defeated ORANGE HAWKS 0
FORBES MAGPIES 40 (Connor Greenhalgh 2, Mitch Andrews, Toby Hurford, Zeke Hartwig, Ben Maguire, Jake Grace tries; Nick Greenhalgh 6 conversions) defeated BATHURST PANTHERS 26 (Claude Gordon 2, Jake Betts, Jeremy Gordon, Dave Sellers tries; Wright 3 conversions)
MACQUARIE RAIDERS 32 (Kane McDermott, Clayton Daley, Corey Cox, CJ Ralph, Colt Tairua, Filisione Pauta tries; Cox 3, Blake Merritt goals) defeated ORANGE CYMS 24 (Jordan Clark 2, Dion Jones, Alex McMillan, Daniel Mortimer tries; Pat Williams 2 goals)
DUBBO CYMS 16 (Jeremy Thurston 2, Jack Allen tries; Bradley Pickering 2 goals) defeated MUDGEE DRAGONS 10 (Corrin Smith, Clay Priest tries; Nathan Orr goal)
NYNGAN TIGERS 24 (Sonny Knight 2, Clinton Edwards, Sam Simmons, Terrance Ryan tries; Sam Simmons 2 goals) defeated COWRA MAGPIES 14 (Zac Brown, Toby Apps, unknown tries; Cameron Picker goal)
PARKES SPACEMEN 56 (Chad Porter 3, unknown 2, Sam Dwyer 2, Jo Dwyer, Jake Porter, Tikiko Rokodelana tries; Chad Porter 6, Jake Porter 2 goals) defeated LITHGOW WORKIES 24 (Ryan Bilby, Ben Alderson, Travid Dukes, Cooper Egan, Jesse Lualua tries; Cooper Egan 2 goals)
WELLINGTON COWBOYS - Bye
Ladders
GROUP 11 POOL
Team P W D L B F A Diff. Pts
DUBBO CYMS 9 8 0 1 1 250 130 120 18
FORBES 8 5 1 2 2 214 172 42 15
PARKES 8 5 0 3 2 254 199 55 14
MACQUARIE 9 5 0 4 1 247 202 45 12
NYNGAN 9 2 1 6 1 160 222 -62 7
WELLINGTON 8 0 0 8 2 120 278 -158 2
GROUP 10 POOL
Team P W D L B F A Diff. Pts
MUDGEE 8 6 0 2 2 248 116 132 16
ORANGE CYMS 9 7 0 2 1 270 189 81 16
PANTHERS 10 6 1 3 0 334 206 128 13
ST PAT'S 10 5 1 4 0 240 208 32 11
HAWKS 9 4 0 5 1 146 207 -61 10
COWRA 8 2 0 6 2 156 288 -132 8
LITHGOW 9 0 0 9 1 102 326 -224 2
Round 10
DUBBO MACQUARIE RAIDERS 26 defeated ORANGE CYMS 24
DUBBO CYMS 30 defeated MUDGEE DRAGONS 0
FORBES MAGPIES 56 defeated BATHURST PANTHERS 22
ST PAT'S 34 defeated ORANGE HAWKS 32
NYNGAN TIGERS 26 defeated COWRA MAGPIES 16
LITHGOW WORKIES 24 defeated PARKES SPACEMEN 12
WELLINGTON COWBOYS - Bye
Ladder
Team P W D L B F A Diff. Pts
DUBBO CYMS 9 8 0 1 1 258 86 172 18
NYNGAN 9 8 0 1 1 250 128 122 18
FORBES 8 6 0 2 2 328 90 238 16
COWRA 8 6 0 2 2 228 138 90 16
PANTHERS 10 8 0 2 0 250 182 68 16
MACQUARIE 9 6 0 3 1 260 206 54 14
HAWKS 9 4 0 5 1 208 206 2 10
ST PAT'S 10 5 0 5 0 228 250 -22 10
LITHGOW 9 3 1 5 1 140 180 -40 9
PARKES 8 1 0 7 2 96 288 -192 6
ORANGE CYMS 9 1 1 7 1 102 204 -102 5
MUDGEE 8 0 0 8 2 102 240 -138 4
WELLINGTON 8 0 0 8 1 54 306 -252 2
Round 9
League Tag
Dunedoo 28 (Alexis Gallagher 3, Eva Hogden, Hannah Christie tries, Hallie Hogden 4 goals) defeated Binnaway 0
Coonamble 46 (Hannah Towns 4, Tori Canham 2, Jess Solomon 2 tries, Canham 6, Shakaye Walker goals) defeated Cobar 0
Baradine 28 (Zali Hyde, Stephanie Bowling, Meg Walton, Maria Nagy, Hayley Andrews tries, Nagy 4 goals) defeated Gilgandra 6 (Mab Fuller try, Shian Chatfield goal)
Ladder: Dunedoo 25, Baradine 24, Narromine 23, Gulgong 21, Gilgandra 19, Coonamble 19, Cobar 14, Binnaway 10.
Senior League
Cobar 34 (Ashley Davies 2, Tom Plater 2, Jack Brown, Gerald Mackay tries, Plater 5 goals) defeated Coonamble 26 (Tyrell Kennedy, Mark Jones, Jack Kelly, Jeremy Fernando, Danial Sangster tries, Mitc Nalder 2, Andrew Wallace goals)
Gilgandra 38 (Hayden Smith 2, Luke Ritchie 2, Ty Sutherland, David Smith, Ash Hazelton tries, Smith 4, Ritchie goals) defeated Baradine 30 (Jesse McElhinney, Travis Houghton, Jarvis Watton, Silver Bunner, Hugh Horder tries, McElhinney 5 goals)
Ladder: Cobar 25, Gilgandra 23, Gulgong 22, Narromine 21, Dunedoo 21, Coonamble, 20, Baradine 14.
Round 10. Saturday, July 2.
Dunedoo v Gilgandra (Boronia Cup Challenge), Cobar v Gulgong, Binnaway v Narromine. Coonamble bye, Baradine bye.
Round 9
First Grade
COWRA EAGLES 16 (Joe Sullivan try; Noah Ryan conversion, 3 penalties) defeated DUBBO KANGAROOS 13 (Andy Leathem, unknown tries; unknown conversion), ORANGE EMUS 36 (Angus Roberts 2, Louis Munro-Carr, Harry Cummins, Dan Jackson, unknown tries; Nigel Staniforth 3 conversions) defeated ORANGE CITY 11 (Unknown try; Mark Burton 2 penalty goals), BATHURST BULLDOGS 40 (Adam Plummer 2, Brad Glasson 2, Bryce Rue, Zach Taylor tries; Kurt Weekes 5 conversions) defeated FORBES PLATYPI 12 (Dan Sweeney 4 penalty goals)
Second Grade
BATHURST BULLDOGS 35 defeated FORBES PLATYPI 10, ORANGE CITY 20 defeated ORANGE EMUS 12, DUBBO KANGAROOS 50 defeated COWRA EAGLES 5
Third Grade
ORANGE EMUS 17 defeated ORANGE CITY 14
Colts
ORANGE EMUS 33 defeated ORANGE CITY 10, MUDGEE WOMBATS 62 defeated FORBES PLATYPI
Ladders
First Grade
POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS
1 Cowra Eagles 9 8 0 1 108 5 37
2 Bathurst Bulldogs 9 7 0 2 74 6 34
3 Orange Emus 9 5 0 4 58 8 28
4 Dubbo Kangaroos 9 4 0 5 -21 7 23
5 Forbes Platypi 9 3 0 6 -60 4 16
6 Orange City 9 0 0 9 -159 3 3
Second Grade
POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS
1 Bathurst Bulldogs 9 8 0 1 90 4 36
2 Orange Emus 9 5 1 3 81 5 27
3 Dubbo Kangaroos 9 5 1 3 69 5 27
4 Forbes Platypi 9 4 0 5 9 5 21
5 Orange City 9 2 0 7 -95 4 12
6 Cowra Eagles 9 2 0 7 -154 4 12
Third Grade
POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS
1 Orange Emus 7 6 0 1 122 3 38
2 Dubbo Kangaroos 8 5 0 3 130 2 30
3 Orange City 7 4 0 3 64 2 30
4 Bathurst Bulldogs 7 3 0 4 72 1 25
5 Cowra Eagles 7 0 0 7 -388 0 10
Colts
POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS
1 Mudgee Wombats 7 6 0 1 155 4 38
2 Dubbo Kangaroos 7 6 0 1 140 4 38
3 Orange Emus 8 4 0 4 9 3 24
4 Forbes Platypi 7 1 0 6 -125 3 17
5 Orange City 7 1 0 6 -179 1 15
First Grade
MUDGEE WOMBATS 54 defeated DUBBO RHINOS 21, PARKES BOARS 28 defeated NARROMINE GORILLAS 20
Second Grade
NARROMINE GORILLAS 35 defeated PARKES BOARS 14, MUDGEE WOMBATS 30 defeated DUBBO RHINOS 27
Ladders
First Grade
POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS
1 Mudgee Wombats 7 6 0 1 187 5 39
2 Dubbo Rhinos 8 6 0 2 69 4 33
3 Parkes Boars 6 3 0 3 -57 5 27
4 CSU Bathurst 7 1 0 6 -116 5 19
5 Narromine Gorillas 6 1 0 5 -83 1 15
Second Grade
POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS
1 Mudgee Wombats 6 6 0 0 186 3 39
2 Dubbo Rhinos 8 5 1 2 142 7 36
3 Narromine Gorillas 5 1 2 2 -14 2 22
4 Parkes Boars 6 1 0 5 -129 2 20
5 CSU Bathurst 7 1 1 5 -185 0 20
BATHURST BULLDOGS 42 defeated FORBES PLATYPI 0, ORANGE CITY 31 defeated ORANGE EMUS 7
Ladder
POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS
1 Dubbo Kangaroos 7 6 1 0 238 6 42
2 Bathurst Bulldogs 7 5 1 1 187 4 37
3 Orange City 7 2 0 5 -97 2 20
4 Forbes Platypi 7 2 0 5 -139 1 19
5 Orange Emus 8 2 0 6 -189 1 14
MOLONG MAGPIES 55 defeated GEURIE GOATS 7
COONABARABRAN KOOKABURRAS 36 defeated WELLINGTON REDBACKS 6
CANOWINDRA PYTHONS 47 defeated YROVAL EAGLES 7
Ladder
POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS
Blayney 6 6 0 0 152 5 39
Molong 7 5 0 2 112 4 29
Coonabarabran 7 5 0 2 84 4 29
Wellington 7 3 0 4 5 3 20
Geurie 7 3 0 4 -55 3 20
Canowindra 7 2 0 5 -29 3 16
Yeoval 7 0 0 7 -269 1 6
Round 12
DUBBO BULLS 1 (Dominic Ambler) defeated PANORAMA 0
BARNSTONEWORTH UNITED 2 (Tim Dowler, Grant Koch) defeated ORANGE WARATAHS 0
PARKES COBRAS 5 (Mitch Hutchings 2, Brent Morgan 2, Quinn Hennock) defeated LITHGOW WORKMEN'S 2 (Kobe Hunter, Logan Inwood)
BATHURST '75 8 (Agieg Aluk 4, Athaui Aluk 2, Toma Curry, Tom Rooke) defeated ORANGE CYMS 1 (Cameron Pasquali)
MUDGEE WOLVES 2 (Josh Hurt, Angus Haack) defeated MACQUARIE UNITED 1 (Dylan Lane)
Ladder
Pos. Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Panorama 11 8 2 1 28 9 +19 26
2 Orange Waratahs 11 7 2 2 34 10 +24 23
3 Bathurst '75 11 6 5 0 33 17 +16 23
4 Barnstoneworth United 11 5 5 1 24 17 +7 20
5 Dubbo Bulls 11 6 1 4 27 20 +7 19
6 Parkes Cobras 11 5 3 3 27 27 0 18
7 Orana Spurs 10 2 5 3 15 19 -4 11
8 Mudgee Wolves 10 1 4 5 13 24 -11 7
9 Lithgow Workmen's 11 2 1 8 11 24 -13 7
10 Macquarie United 10 1 1 8 11 27 -16 4
11 Orange CYMS 11 0 3 8 7 36 -29 3
Round 8
Tier 1
Dubbo Demons Tier 17.9 (111) defeated Orange Tigers 7.6 (48)
Demons: I. Heath 4, N. Carroll 4, T. Byrnes 3, J. Anasis 2, M. Daly 2, J. Hedger, B. Edmunds goals.
Orange: S. Proudfoot 3, B. Maher, D. Price, T. Hannus, K. Phillips goals.
Bathurst Bushrangers 14.13 (97) defeated Bathurst Giants 12.10 (82)
Ladder
Pos Team MR W L D B % Pts
1 Bathurst Bushrangers 8 100 8 0 0 0 286.45 32
2 Dubbo Demons 8 50 4 4 0 0 106.85 16
3 Bathurst Giants 8 37.5 3 5 0 0 65.27 12
4 Orange Tigers 8 12.5 1 7 0 0 52.75 4
Tier 2
Cowra Blues (120) defeated Orange Tigers (0) via forfeit
Dubbo Demons 8.6 (54) defeated Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels 5.6 (36)
Demons: B. Roche 2, B. Delaney 2, L. Howison, T. Dutschke, B. Edmunds, C. Turner goals.
Bushrangers Rebels: G. Tapping 3, A. Sparks 2 goals.
Bathurst Giants 11.8 (74) defeated Bathurst Bushrangers Outlaws 1.7 (13)
Giants: D. Manning 3, J. Hartland 3, D. Cuff, B. Webber, C. Traves, J. Webber, J. O'Neill goals.
Bushrangers Outlaws: B. Matheson goal
Ladder
Pos Team MR W L D B % Pts
1 Parkes Panthers 6 100 6 0 0 2 1891.43 24
2 Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels 7 85.71 6 1 0 1 225.12 24
3 Cowra Blues 7 71.42 5 2 0 1 270.24 20
4 Dubbo Demons 7 57.14 4 3 0 1 84.43 16
5 Bathurst Giants 7 14.28 1 5 0 1 44.69 4
6 Bathurst Bushrangers Outlaws 7 14.28 1 6 0 1 31.82 4
7 Orange Tigers 7 14.28 1 5 0 1 28.16 4
Women
Bathurst Giants 14.9 (93) defeated Bathurst Bushrangers 0.0 (0)
Giants: O. Johnston 6, T. Thompson 4, M. Mann 2, Z. Peters, L. Covington-Gorst goals.
Bushrangers: N/A
Dubbo Demons 13.13 (91) defeated Orange Tigers 1.2 (8)
Demons: A. Hafoka 5, L. Hazell 3, K. Tucker 2, S. George, K.Waldie, E. Jarman goals.
Tigers: N. Noble goal.
Ladder
Pos Team MR W L D B % Pts
1 Bathurst Giants 8 87.5 7 1 0 0 534.21 28
2 Dubbo Demons 8 75 6 2 0 0 252.17 24
3 Bathurst Bushrangers 8 37.5 3 5 0 0 57.18 12
4 Orange Tigers 8 0 0 8 0 0 10.84 0
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
