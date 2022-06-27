It's far from panic stations within the Dubbo Kangaroos but three straight losses has left the first grade side in a precarious position in the Blowes Clothing Cup.
After eyeing off the competition's top two just a matter of weeks ago, the Roos now sit fourth and are nervously looking over their shoulder.
After a tense four-point loss to Bathurst Bulldogs and a seven-point defeat at the hands of Orange Emus, the Roos had their chances back at home on Saturday but suffered a 16-13 loss to Cowra in a bruising encounter decided by a Noah Ryan penalty in the final minutes.
The side looming behind the Roos in fifth spot is the Forbes Platypi, who will host the Dubbo side in a potentially crucial match on Saturday.
"It's one thing to be a good side at home but you've got to win away games to be in the top two or three in the competition," Roos captain Tom Koerstz said.
"It's a very important game for us. It was something we spoke about after the (Cowra) game, we've got to go there and put our best foot forward and it can set us up for the last round."
Forbes has won just three of nine games this season but, much like Koerstz's team, they have been right in the contest in numerous matches.
The latest example was on Saturday as the Platypi were locked at 12-all at the home of the competition's second-placed side, the Bathurst Bulldogs, midway through the second half.
The boys are hurting physically but also mentally.- Tom Koerstz
A yellow card to Dan Sweeney with 13 minutes remaining proved decisive, as the hosts ran in four late tries on the way to winning 40-12.
"Forbes is a pretty classy side and they have some really good players all over the paddock and I think they've been really unlucky with their results this year," Koerstz said.
"They've lost a lot of games, similar to us, by seven or less and it will be a big challenge. It's never easy going down there."
The Roos and Platypi have met once previously this season, with the former scoring a 26-18 come-from-behind win at No. 1 Oval on May 21.
Forbes is always a threat on their home turf while the bruising nature of Saturday's loss to Cowra makes things that bit more difficult for the Roos.
It might be a nervous wait for Dubbo coaches Paul Elliott and Andrew Wise as a number of knocks were suffered on Saturday.
There was plenty of Roos up at hospital on Saturday evening, with a number of players needing stitches while some were in need of scans.
Reuben Williams suffered a dislocated finger against Cowra while Jack Davis and Hamsih Fuller were among those who suffered nasty head knocks that required treatment.
"The boys are hurting physically but also mentally," Koerstz said.
"We'll have to see what the injury repot is."
The Roos are now five points off the third-placed Orange Emus, who maintained derby dominance on Saturday with a 36-11 win over Orange City.
The Emus travel to play Cowra in what will be the match of the round next weekend while City will host Bulldogs.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
