A late try from Ratu Roko has sealed a come from behind win for the Dubbo Kangaroos in their Blowes Cup match against Forbes. The atmosphere was electric at No.1 Oval as the Dubbo Rugby Club hosted their annual Ladies Day while the Forbes Platypi were also in town to take on the hosts. After a slow start, Dubbo fought back in the final 20 minutes to win 26-18 and club captain Tim Beach couldn't have been prouder of his side. "I'm super pleased with the boys because to win a game like that where we lost the majority of scrums and line-outs," he said. "I think they were clinically better in that area which made it hard to get momentum and ball possession off the back of that. "On top of that I think we were riddled with penalties, I think we piggy-backed them into the game most of the time. "So I think for us to come away with a win when we had all those factors leading against us is a pretty gutsy effort." Forbes coach Tony Wallace believed it was the same story but in a different week for his side. "Much like last week we came out of the blocks fast in the first half," he said. "Then in the second half full credit to Dubbo, they had us on the flanks. "They've got some quick boys out there and some poor execution from us let them back into the game." Forbes got off to a strong start as Miniti Tonga crossed to score in the 8th minute with Dan Sweeney adding the extras to give the visitors an early 7-0 lead. Just minutes later Dubbo hit back through Andy Leathem, with the Roos front-rower crashing his way over for a try. Not to be outdone, the visitors scored another try, this time through Peni Guanimeke but Sweeney's kick went wide to move the score along to 12-5 in favour of Forbes. The game was in a stalemate for the next 10 minutes until Sweeney nailed a penalty goal to stretch the visitors' lead further. Half-time was blown shortly after with the score 15-5 in favour of Forbes. READ ALSO: Sweeney nailed his second penalty goal shortly after half-time and things looked ordinary for a Dubbo side who struggled to make it out of their own end. But the hosts would score next as Will Archer crashed over to score and Josh Bass made no mistake with the conversion as Dubbo got back into the game with the score sitting at 18-12. Dubbo prop Sam Hunt burrowed his way over 62 minutes into the match to move the hosts' deficit to a single point as he scored right next to the posts. Bass again slotted the conversion and Dubbo grabbed the lead back with 18 minutes remaining. However, Forbes wouldn't go away and held the ball inside the Dubbo half for the next 10 minutes until Roos winger Ratu Roko pounced on a loose ball to run 85 metres down the sideline to score with Bass again converting. Forbes never gave up and continued to fire shots at the Dubbo defence but the hosts got the ball back as the siren blew with Bass booting the ball over the sideline to seal the game. In his first game back from injury, Beach admitted it was good to get amongst the action once again. "I, unfortunately, tore some ligaments in my wrist in the first game and sort of hurt it 20 minutes in," he said. "I probably should've come on but I was egged on by the fellas to stay on there and I'm a bit of yes man when it comes to that. "But I'm glad I did, it's great to get a win on Ladies Day in front of such a good turnout." Ladies Day was a sell-out for the club and Beach said the atmosphere was amazing for the players. "There would've 800 or 900 people here today which is the biggest crowd we've seen at a Dubbo Rugby game to date," he said. "Credit to everyone that put in the effort for today's event. "I'm looking forward to building some momentum and some cohesion with the team we've got." On the other side of the field, Wallace had nothing but praise for the Roos following the match. "I've played and coached here for 20 years so it is a tough place to travel but full credit to Dubbo," he said. "They've come out of the blocks well this year, obviously beating Emus here a couple of weeks ago. "We fancied ourselves coming here today."

