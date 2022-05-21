sport, local-sport,

South Sydney coach Jason Demetriou has backed Campbell Graham for a State of Origin debut this year in the wake of another shattering injury for Tom Trbojevic. Manly superstar Tom Trbojevic suffered a dislocated shoulder during his side's narrow loss to Parramatta on Friday night and is now unlikely to feature for NSW when this year's Origin series kicks off on June 8. With fellow incumbent Blues centre Latrell Mitchell already ruled out of that match due to a hamstring injury, NSW coach Brad Fittler has something of a selection headache. But Demetriou, speaking after the Rabbitohs' captain's run on Saturday morning at Apex Oval, threw his support behind Mitchell's South Sydney teammate. "The way he plays the game is suited to Origin," Demetriou said of 22-year-old Graham. "He's a big, physical bloke and he loves defending and loves taking the tough carries. "You don't get to do all the glitz and glamour in Origin, it's about playing tough and that's exactly how he plays." READ ALSO: - Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Rabbitohs and Raiders game - Battle of the five-eighths will go a long way to deciding Dubbo clash - 'It's all about inclusion': Passion for the game will show in NRL curtain-raiser Brisbane's Wellington junior Kotoni Staggs and Penrith's Stephen Crichton are considered the frontrunners for the centre positions but Graham is one of a number of other contenders. Jack Wighton, the Orange product who will go up against the Rabbitohs for Canberra at Apex Oval on Sunday, is also an option alongside Zac Lomax, Siosifa Talakai and Dubbo's Matt Burton, who was brilliant in the centres during Penrith's run to NRL premiership glory last season. Demetriou is all too aware Origin selection talk is going to dominate the conversation in the coming weeks, but he wants Graham and his teammates focused on the task at hand at Dubbo. "He knows he just has to go out there and play well tomorrow," Demetriou said. "He can't control that (conversation) but he can control his form. He's been outstanding for us and it will be no different tomorrow." Demetriou was the assistant coach under Wayne Bennett last year when the Rabbitohs were thumped 56-12 by a Burton-inspired Panthers at Apex Oval. A number of Souths players have said in the lead-up to Sunday's game there is the chance to make amends and put smiles on the faces of Rabbitohs fans in the bush. "We're not living in the past but, at the same time, we were bitterly disappointed with the performance here last year," Demetriou said. "We're coming here in better shape and a bit better mindset too, I think." Demetriou also gave the Apex Oval surface a tick of approval after Saturday's training run, as did winger Alex Johnston. One of the best finishers in the NRL, Johnston said it felt like a fast track and added with a smile it would give him the chance to race along the sideline and add to his stellar try-scoring record. One player who didn't take part in Saturday morning's session was injured captain Cam Murray, but he was put through his paces alone. Still recovering from a shoulder injury, Murray isn't expected to feature during Sunday's match at Dubbo but Demetriou confirmed he's a chance to play in round 12 against the Wests Tigers. "He had a minor thing and needed to clean out his shoulder but he's bounced back even better than we thought so we'll prep him and there's a chance he might play next week. If not, he'll be right after the bye."

