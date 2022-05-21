sport, local-sport,

Brett Robb got to celebrate two special victories in the space of 55 minutes on Saturday. Firstly, Boom Boom Basil was rewarded for a consistent preparation when he scored a tough Highway victory at Rosehill and then almost 400km away at Dubbo Turf Club, exciting two-year-old Sizzle Menizzle won in impressive fashion. Robb was on hand to see Boom Boom Basil score a deserved victory in the $100,000 Highway Handicap (1200m). READ ALSO: - Mackay pair have their eyes locked on Cash ahead of Brother Fox Final - Demetriou backs 'outstanding' Graham for Origin after Trbojevic blow - Hutchinson's hat-trick leads the Roolettes to another big win The Dubbo trainer had said in the lead-up to the meeting he was the type of horse suited to a Highway race. He'd run fourth last time out at Gosford after drawing wide and while he initially drew gate 18 for Saturday's event, it wasn't enough to stop the $9 chance from finding a new gear in the final 200m and claiming victory. "I've brought a fair few horses down trying to win one (Highway) and when I brought him for the first time I thought he was the one to do it," Robb said post-race. "I thought he was gone at the furlong but he dug deep. "He came to us with a few issues and if you'd asked me five or six months ago, I would have said he won't race but I think we'll have a bit of fun with him." Having previously been trained by Kody Nestor, Boom Boom Basil now has a win, a second and a fourth in three starts for Robb and his overall record stands at four wins from nine starts. Sam Clipperton has ridden the four-year-old gelding in each of his three Highway starts for Robb and was delighted to see him break through. "He really did deserve that," Clipperton said. "I've ridden him his last couple and he's been racing really well, particularly last start at Gosford. He had to do a power of work and was brave enough to stick on for fourth." Going from gate 12 after a number of scratchings, Clipperton was able to get Boom Boom Basil forward early and he settled second on the outside of leader Wilful Spirit ($31). Boom Boom Basil took the lead as the field turned the bend for home and while Overextend ($6.50) moved up alongside the Dubbo galloper in the straight, Clipperton found another gear and went on to win by almost a length. "When challenged he fought bravely and ended up winning quite easily," Clipperton added. "His trainer has done a great job and he's got a nice bunch of connections and they're enjoying the ride." The owners of Sizzle Menizzle also look to have good times ahead. The promising two-year-old scored his first win on Saturday in the opening event of Dubbo Turf Club's Rabbitohs Race Day meeting. After finishing midfield in the Two-Year-Old Challenge at Scone last start, Sizzle Menizzle blitzed the field to score his first win in career starts number three. A spell is likely now, as Robb previously indicated he expects the gelding to return a better horse next preparation. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/49057e67-fb25-4fc0-816f-b517366ee1be.jpg/r0_92_2603_1563_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg