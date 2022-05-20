sport, local-sport,

Jason Mackay has double the chances of stopping Good Odds Cash's charge towards Brother Fox glory at Dawson Park on Saturday night. The Frank Hurst-trained Good Odds Cash was the fastest qualifier for the Group 3 final over 516m and is set to jump as favourite in front of what is expected to be a bumper Dubbo crowd. But Mackay looms a real threat, with Fantastic Raven and the classy Zipping Maserati to start from boxes five and six respectively in the $50,000-to-the-winner event. READ ALSO: - Robb aiming to continue strong season with Rosehill and home chances - Battle of the five-eighths will go a long way to deciding Dubbo clash - 'It's all about inclusion': Passion for the game will show in curtain-raiser "Good Odds Cash is fastest qualifier and has a good draw in box two so she obviously is the one to beat,'' Jason Mackay told thedogs.com.au. "But as strange as it may sound, I'm rapt seeing Fantastic Raven in box five in the final. "I wanted her to draw in the middle because she uses a little bit of the track and because she is usually such a good beginner I think she is extremely well suited there. "Have a look at Fantastic Raven's record from box five, she has had it eight times for five wins and three placings so she is my better prospect considering Zipping Maserati has drawn awkwardly in box six. "He was slowest heat winner but his run was super because he got cleaned up a couple of times early and kept charging home. "But realistically Zipping Maserati is going to need luck from where he has drawn.'' Mackay isn't the only trainer with two hopes in the final. Ashley Dwyer will also launch a two-pronged attack on the feature event in the form of Charlie's Jar and Special Blend. Dwyer's hopes will sandwich Good Odds Cash in boxes one and three respectively and the race to the first bend could prove key. In a blow for western hopes, Beryl-based trainer Ian Gilders was forced to scratch Billy Creek so Sprint Patriot will now start from box seven. As well as the Brother Fox feature, Saturday's meeting will also include the Peg and Bill Miller 0-2 Wins Final (516m), the Feral Franky at Stud Future Stars Final (400m) and the Zipping Garth at Stud Mega Maiden Series Final (318m). A big crowd is expected at the Dubbo track, with one of the biggest meetings in the region to be run ahead of Sunday's NRL match between South Sydney and Canberra at Apex Oval. The Brother Fox Final (516m) is at 6.19pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/2d3497d6-ad41-4a1b-96e2-f6f08b5cb22d.jpg/r180_0_2881_1526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg