Running around on the same field as NRL players is the dream for so many, and a select group will get to experience that this weekend at Apex Oval. Ahead of Sunday's NRL battle between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Canberra Raiders, a super tag match will be played at Dubbo's premier sporting venue. Run by the Macquarie Raiders in conjunction with breakthru, a Dubbo-based disability and support organisation, the super tag concept is now in its second year. With a focus on inclusiveness, the super tag matches have been played before Macquarie Raiders home games but this weekend all those involved will get to experience a whole new level of excitement. READ ALSO: - 'Hasn't been all sunshine': Papalii reflects on career ahead of milestone match - Roos looking to bounce back in front of bumper Ladies Day crowd - Turnbull heading for Dubbo's bumper sporting weekend after Group 1 victory Nikki Daley, a customer and family liaison coordinator at breakthru, helped develop the super tag competition alongside Macquarie club secretary Sue Egan and she's seen the anticipation build throughout the week. "They just love it," she said of the super tag competition. "The smiles on their faces each game day, it makes your whole job worthwhile. They're super excited for this weekend. "I walked out the back today and one of the older guys came up to me and told me he used to be a five-eighth and he's the fastest runner and can kick goals, too. He said he just can't wait for the weekend." Sport is nothing new for many of breakthru's clients. Many are already involved in cricket or indoor bowls but being around the Raiders and feeling part of the club on a gameday has added a whole new element. "They've been great. The support has been excellent," Daley said of the Raiders, before touching on what it means to be part of the NRL gameday "It's awesome for them to be included. It's all about inclusion so for them to be included in this day is massive." Currently two sides are involved in the super tag competition but the hope is it will grow. It is hoped other disability services around Dubbo will get involved to allow more games and more variety, and also help inclusiveness and promote the support on offer. The Raiders have only played one home game so for in the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership season but do have a run of fixtures at Apex Oval later in the campaign. The hope is an expanded super tag competition can be part of those gamedays. The super tag match will be played at 12.20pm on Sunday following the Dubbo District Junior Rugby League (DDJRL) under 16s clash between St John's and Wellington at 11.10am. Under 7s sides from all DDJRL clubs will also get their chance to play on the Apex Oval turf on Sunday.

