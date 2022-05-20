sport, local-sport, canberra raiders, raiders, nrl, josh papalii, papalii 250, south sydney rabbitohs, rabbitohs

It hasn't been all sunshine. Josh Papalii's "played pretty crap" on occasions. Brilliantly on others. But the Canberra Raiders prop's journey to 250 NRL games has been one where he's given his all for the Green Machine. While he's closer to the end of his decorated career than to the beginning, if he at least sees out his current contract as planned then he'll be in the vicinity of his 300th. Papalii will become just the third Raider to reach the 250 milestone when he runs out against the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Dubbo's Apex Oval on Sunday. READ ALSO: - Canberra's country connection a point of pride for bush footy product Thompson - Stuart says Raiders fans will have be patient before getting Savage - Panthers legend's premiership promise follows him as Big Walk continues His journey has gone from a 19-year-old second rower to one of the best props in the NRL. The 30-year-old has experienced the highs of representing Australia and Queensland, playing in a grand final and winning four Mal Meninga Medals. But there's also been the lows of being dropped and a drink-driving charge that meant he missed a Test for Australia. He's emerged from it all to be not only the Raiders' front row enforcer, but a popular leader of the club as well. Papalii was proud to bring up the milestone as a one-club player, having flirted with a move to Parramatta for the 2014 season before backflipping to remain in lime green. "It's been a tough one. Throughout the 250 games it hasn't been all sunshine," he said. "I've been dropped a few times in my 250 games and I've played pretty crap some games and some good games. "But that's a journey I'm pretty happy with. Every time I've run out I've tried to play my best every game, tried to play every game like it's my last. "Sunday's going to be no different." On the all-time list for games played for the Green Machine, Papalii sits third with only teammate and co-captain Jarrod Croker (292) and Jason Croker (318) above him. His current contract runs until the end of 2024, with an option in his favour for 2025, which means he could go well past the 300 mark by the end of that. He'd still only be 33 then as well and could push on for another couple of seasons. "I'm signed up til 2024 and then we'll reassess after that," Papalii said. "I am getting older. Age is not on my side and all these young forwards coming through they're just ready to boss. "[If] the chance to step aside presents itself I'm not going to stop these young boys from blossoming so not far [away from retiring] I reckon." Papalii said they'd had two good wins in a row, but they weren't getting carried away with it because they were still outside the eight. It's a massive game because they're just one win behind the eighth-placed Rabbitohs. "Nothing really to get carried away with. We've still lost more games than we've won," Papalii said. "Yes we've had two good wins, but we've still got a lot to improve on." Sunday's match kicks off at 2pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/294ee5ab-856c-4c8a-a57d-f30d0bac7bc0.jpg/r731_217_4639_2425_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg