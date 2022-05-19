sport, local-sport,

Ricky Stuart has heard the calls. The Canberra coach knows the Raiders faithful want to see talented outside back Xavier Savage get more minutes in the NRL. But Stuart said it's more complicated than just plonking the 20-year-old into more NRL games, revealing Savage has to lift in other areas to deliver the standard expected at this level. "I'm as keen as our fans to get Xavier on the field," Stuart said. "But Xavier has to keep buying in - to committing to do more. "I want to get him more game-time. Xavier just has to keep committing to do the extras - like video work - because that's the best way for him to learn his game awareness and to be a consistent NRL player. "It's not just about getting on the field and hoping." READ ALSO: - Arrow hoping for plenty of smiles on and off the field in return to Dubbo - 'They'll give it everything': Praise for Cowboys' efforts during rebuild - New Turf Club GM proud to take the reins and build into busy winter Savage made his debut as a teenager last year, playing three matches with limited game-time. After an electric showing in pre-season, with his standout performance against the Roosters the highlight, rugby league pundits said Savage was poised for a breakout year in 2022 and could even put pressure on Canberra's first-choice fullback in Kiwi international Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad. However he hasn't been able to translate that same pre-season form to the NRL regular season so far, and has fallen short of challenging Nicoll-Klokstad despite the fullback's up-and-down year. Stuart has not ignored Savage completely, choosing to ease him into the NRL rather than throw him in the deep end. Savage came on for 10 minutes off the interchange last week against the Sharks in Magic Round when Nick Cotric was briefly forced off the field for a head injury assessment. He's been named on the bench again this week for the Raiders' clash with South Sydney at Dubbo's Apex Oval. "I've got him there for a reason," Stuart said. "I want to see more Savage too, but it's about him maturing. "We will see more Savage. I know when a player is ready, and Xavier is not far. "He's got to learn about his positional play, because it does not happen by just playing NRL." Sunday's match kicks off at 2pm at Apex Oval.

