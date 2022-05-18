sport, local-sport,

This year has been a difficult one for the Wellington Cowboys but the rebuilding club has received praise for the effort shown in the early rounds. After a mass exodus of players and the loss of some sponsors during the off-season rumours swirled about the state of the club. Captain-coach Justin Toomey-White spoke passionately ahead of round one of the Peter McDonald Premiership, shooting down rumours he was leaving and the club could fold but after five rounds of the 2022 season the side is still looking for its first win. Given the departures, the Cowboys' first grade side is barely recognisable from the one that won the Group 11 premiership in 2019. READ ALSO: - Rabbitohs enforcer hoping for plenty of smiles on and off the field in return to Dubbo - Rabbitohs arrive in town to give back to the community - SIDELINE EYE: The weekend's sporting results and photos Among the many players who left after last season is CJ Ralph, and he returned to score a hat-trick for new side Macquarie during Sunday's convincing 42-10 win at Kennard Park. Ralph was part of what was some of the best Cowboys' sides Wellington has seen and while the current team is still finding its way, the Western Rams winger had nothing but praise for the effort and the leadership of captain-coach Justin Toomey-White. "They're really good. The commitment, especially Justin. I know Justo personally and played for Wellington for three years and he won't leave that club," Ralph said. "He loves Wellington and he'll do his best to keep that side going. We all heard talk during the year that Wello was going to fold but as long as Justo and a few others on the committee are there, they won't stop. "They'll give it everything ... it's a credit to them fellas. Those guys would have the choice of any club but their heart is with Wellington and, honestly, they're a good side. "They're struggling a little but credit to those boys because it's hard days and all clubs go through that." The Cowboys and all teams in the Group 11 pool have a bye this weekend due to the NRL fixture at Apex Oval.

