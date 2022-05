sport, local-sport,

Round 5 MUDGEE DRAGONS 12 (Nathan Orr, Ben Thompson tries; Lee Hicks 2 goals) defeated ST PAT'S 8 (Luke Single try; Matt Beattie 2 goals) PARKES SPACEMEN 40 (Chad Porter 2, Jack Smede 2, Semi Wardle, Williams Wardle, Joseph Dwyer, tries; Chad Porter 6 goals) defeated NYNGAN TIGERS 16 (Clint Edwards, Cale Dunn, Terrance Ryan tries; Farren Lamb 2 goals) BATHURST PANTHERS 46 (Desi Doolan 4, Josh Rivett, Jeremy Gordon, Willie Wright, Hudson White, Tom Lemmich tries; Willie Wright 5 goals) defeated ORANGE HAWKS 4 (Ryan Manning try) ORANGE CYMS 22 (Ethan McKellar, Lachie Munro, Pat Williams, Joey Lasagavibau tries; Pat Williams 3 conversions) defeated LITHGOW WORKIES 12 (Greg Alderson 2 tries; Hayden Bonanno 2 conversions) DUBBO CYMS 22 (Brydon Ramien, Jordi Madden, Jayden Merritt, Fletcher Haycock tries; Brad Pickering 3 goals) defeated FORBES MAGPIES 14 (Coopa Martin, Toby Hurford, Zeke Hartwig tries; Nick Greenhalgh goal) DUBBO MACQUARIE RAIDERS 42 (Carl Ralph 3, Nathan Walker 2, Colt Ure, Joshua Nixon, Brandan Hamilton tries; Blake Merritt 5 goals) defeated WELLINGTON COWBOYS 10 (Warren Peachey, unknown tries; Mason Williams goal) LADDERS GROUP 10 POOL TEAM P Pts W D L B F A Diff. CYMS 5 10 5 0 0 0 156 98 58 MUDGEE 4 8 3 0 1 1 98 74 24 PANTHERS 5 6 3 0 2 0 164 100 64 COWRA 4 6 2 0 2 1 112 118 -6 HAWKS 5 6 3 0 2 0 98 118 -20 ST PAT'S 5 4 2 0 3 0 126 108 -22 LITHGOW 4 2 0 0 4 1 36 106 -70 GROUP 11 POOL TEAM P Pts W D L B F A Diff. CYMS 5 8 4 0 1 0 144 84 60 FORBES 4 8 3 0 1 1 100 76 24 MACQUARIE 5 6 3 0 2 0 155 96 59 PARKES 4 4 1 0 3 1 88 115 -27 WELLINGTON 5 0 0 0 5 0 62 167 -105 Round 5 ST PAT'S 24 defeated MUDGEE DRAGONS 20 BATHURST PANTHERS 22 defeated ORANGE HAWKS 14 LITHGOW WORKIES 10 drew with ORANGE CYMS 10 DUBBO MACQUARIE RAIDERS 38 defeated WELLINGTON COWBOYS 12 NYGNAN TIGERS 16 defeated PARKES SPACEMEN 4 DUBBO CYMS 18 defeated FORBES MAGPIES 6 COWRA MAGPIES -Bye LADDER TEAM P Pts W D L B F A Diff. NYNGAN 5 10 5 0 0 0 160 52 108 COWRA 4 10 4 0 0 1 118 68 50 FORBES 4 8 3 0 1 1 150 30 120 PANTHERS 5 8 4 0 1 0 124 62 62 DUBBO CYMS 5 8 4 0 1 0 122 64 58 MACQUARIE 5 8 4 0 1 0 140 94 46 ST PAT'S 5 4 2 0 3 0 126 122 4 HAWKS 5 4 2 0 3 0 108 112 -4 ORANGE CYMS 5 3 1 1 3 0 56 96 -40 LITHGOW 4 3 0 1 3 1 40 104 -64 PARKES 4 2 0 0 4 1 34 158 -124 WELLINGTON 5 0 0 5 0 28 158 -130 Round 3 LEAGUE TAG MACQUARIE RAIDETTES 26 defeated WELLINGTON COWGIRLS 4 PARKES SPACECATS 22 defeated NYNGAN TIGRESSES 16 DUBBO CYMS 34 defeated FORBES MAGPIES 4 LADDER TEAM P W D L F A DIFF. PTS MACQUARIE 3 3 0 0 80 18 62 6 CYMS 3 3 0 0 92 24 68 6 WELLINGTON 3 1 0 2 40 58 -18 2 NYNGAN 3 1 0 2 46 70 -24 2 PARKES 3 1 0 2 34 70 -36 2 FORBES 3 0 0 3 24 70 -46 0 RESERVE GRADE MACQUARIE RAIDERS 62 defeated WELLINGTON COWBOYS 8 PARKES SPACEMEN 24 defeated NYNGAN TIGERS 12 DUBBO CYMS 22 defeated FORBES MAGPIES 10 LADDER TEAM P W D L F A DIFF. PTS MACQUARIE 3 3 0 0 148 18 130 6 CYMS 3 2 0 1 106 36 70 4 NYNGAN 3 2 0 1 76 52 24 4 FORBES 3 1 0 2 51 48 3 2 PARKES 3 1 0 2 30 138 -108 2 WELLINGTON 3 0 0 3 18 106 -78 -2 * Deducted 2 points due to forfeit LEAGUE TAG Dunedoo 18 (Brianna Smith, Amelia Taylor, Chloe Patrick, Georgie Lane tries, Hallie Hogden goal) defeated Baradine 16 (Savannah Carey, Kira Gardiner, Ashanti Pennell tries, Maria Nagy 2 goals) Gilgandra 26 (Mab Fuller 2, Rani Diggs, Shian Chatfield, Kylie Louie tries, Chatfield 3 goals) defeated Gulgong 10 (Taylor Pennell, Emily Kirk tries, Mel Robinson goal) Narromine 38 (Emily Edwards, Lily Spackman, Millah Phillips, Dannielle Harris, Logan McKenna-Maidens, Bradey Leech, Jacana Powell tries, Jannalie Dwyer 3, Powell, Spackman goals) defeated Coonamble 16 (Tori Canham 2, Emily Ryan, Mickayla McEwen tries) Trangie v Binnaway game deferred due to the state of the Trangie ground Cobar: Bye LADDER: Dunedoo 12, Gulgong 10, Narromine 10, Gilgandra 10, Baradine 9, Cobar 8, Coonamble 6, Trangie 4*, Binnaway 3*. * game in hand SENIOR LEAGUE Dunedoo 18 (Camden Sutton 2, Shannon Doole tries, Dan Lane 3 goals) defeated Baradine 6 (Johno Evans try, Jesse McElhinney goal) Gulgong 16 (Ethan Pegus 2, Curtis Wolthers tries, James Morrison 2 goals) defeated Gilgandra 6 (Jamie Towney try, DJ Smith goal) Narromine 20 (Jordan Richardson, Jahreyd Usher, Kyle Smith tries, Janus Walford 4 goals) defeated Coonamble 14 (Tyrell Kennedy, Mark Jones, Daniel Sangster tries, Jacob Fernando goal) LADDER: Narromine 12, Coonamble 10, Gulgong 10, Cobar 10, Gilgandra 8, Dunedoo 8, Baradine 7, Trangie 7. Round 5. Saturday, May 21. Coonamble v Gulgong, Baradine v Narromine, Cobar v Dunedoo, Binnaway v Gilgandra, Trangie bye. Round 4 First Grade BATHURST BULLDOGS 31 (Brad Glasson, Bryce Rue, Josh Corby, Adam Plummer tries; Kurt Weekes 4 conversions; Weekes penalty) defeated FORBES PLATYPI 24 (Peni Gaunimeke, Unnamed x2 tries; Daniel Sweeney 3 penalties), ORANGE EMUS 28 (Nigel Staniforth, Alexander McNiven, Charlie Steele-Park, George Jackson tries; Staniforth 4 conversions) defeated ORANGE CITY 7 (Nathan Ahkee try; Mark Burton conversion), COWRA EAGLES 34 (Navitalai Bola 2, Damian Michael, Gabriel-Lucien Brown, Jeremy Montgomery tries; Noah Ryan 3 conversions; Ryan penalty) defeated DUBBO KANGAROOS 7 (Will Michell try; Josh Bass) Second Grade BATHURST BULLDOGS 14 defeated FORBES PLATYPI 10, DUBBO KANGAROOS 32 defeated COWRA EAGLES 10, ORANGE EMUS 24 defeated ORANGE CITY 10 Third Grade ORANGE CITY 8 defeated ORANGE EMUS 7 Colts ORANGE EMUS 17 defeated ORANGE CITY 5, MUDGEE WOMBATS 32 defeated FORBES PLATYPI 0 Ladders First Grade POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS 1 Cowra Eagles 4 4 0 0 76 3 19 2 Bathurst Bulldogs 4 3 0 1 9 3 15 3 Orange Emus 4 2 0 2 20 4 12 4 Dubbo Roos 4 2 0 2 -26 0 8 5 Forbes Platypi 4 1 0 3 -8 3 7 6 Orange City 4 0 0 4 -71 1 1 Second Grade POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS 1 Bathurst Bulldogs 4 4 0 0 57 1 17 2 Orange Emus 4 2 1 1 24 2 12 3 Dubbo Roos 4 2 1 1 14 2 12 4 Cowra Eagles 4 2 0 2 -46 1 9 5 Forbes Platypi 4 1 0 3 -23 2 6 6 Orange City 4 0 0 4 -26 3 3 Third Grade POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS 1 Dubbo Roos 3 3 0 0 126 1 15 2 Orange City 3 2 0 1 1 0 14 3 Orange Emus 2 1 0 1 7 1 10 4 Bathurst Bulldogs 3 1 0 2 34 0 5 5 Cowra Eagles 3 0 0 3 -168 0 5 Colts POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS 1 Dubbo Roos 3 3 0 0 85 2 19 2 Mudgee Wombats 3 2 0 1 24 1 14 3 Orange Emus 4 2 0 2 15 2 10 4 Orange City 3 1 0 2 -57 1 10 5 Forbes Platypi 3 0 0 3 -67 1 6 Round 4 First Grade CSU 20 (Eli Mitchell, Glenn Pollard, Kaleb Smith, Tom Small tries) defeated PARKES BOARS 19 (Sam Davis, Sororpepeli Soqe, Unnamed tries; Jacob Hardie 2 conversions), DUBBO RHINOS 23 defeated NARROMINE GORILLAS 21 (Jack Madgwick, Eric Dayes, Henry Buttsworth tries; Buttsworth 3 conversions) Second Grade DUBBO RHINOS 31 defeated NARROMINE GORILLAS 15 Ladders First Grade POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS 1 Mudgee Wombats 3 2 0 1 60 2 15 2 Dubbo Rhinos 4 3 0 1 33 1 13 3 Parkes Boars 2 1 0 1 9 2 11 4 CSU Bathurst 3 1 0 2 -82 1 10 5 Narromine Gorillas 2 0 0 2 -20 1 6 Second Grade POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS 1 Dubbo Rhinos 4 3 0 1 62 3 16 2 Mudgee Wombats 3 2 1 0 31 1 16 3 CSU Bathurst 2 0 1 1 -29 0 8 4 Narromine Gorillas 2 0 0 2 -35 0 7 5 Parkes Boars 1 0 0 1 -29 0 6 Round 4 BATHURST BULLDOGS 45 (Jacinta Windsor 5, Poorsha McPhillamy, Tiana Anderson tries; Sarah Colman 5 conversions) defeated FORBES PLATYPI 0, ORANGE EMUS 27 (Jacky Lyden 2, Abbie Gorman, Emily Gobourg, Emily McDonald tries; McDonald conversion) defeated ORANGE CITY 5 (Lauren Newstead try) Ladder POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS 1 Bathurst Bulldogs 3 2 1 0 85 2 17 2 Dubbo Roos 3 2 1 0 101 2 12 3 Forbes Platypi 3 1 0 2 -50 1 10 4 Orange City 3 1 0 2 -66 1 10 5 Orange Emus 4 1 0 3 -70 1 5 Round 3 BLAYNEY RAMS 27 defeated WELLINGTON REDBACKS 3, COONABARABRAN KOOKABURRAS 13 defeated GEURIE GOATS 5 Ladder POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS 1 Blayney Rams 2 2 0 0 46 2 15 2 Molong Magpies 3 3 0 0 89 2 14 3 Coonabarabran Kookaburras 3 2 0 1 1 0 8 4 Canowindra Pythons 3 1 0 2 7 1 5 5 Geurie Goats 3 1 0 2 -14 1 5 6 Wellington Redbacks 2 0 0 2 -33 0 5 7 Yeoval Eagles 2 0 0 2 -96 0 5 Round 4 TEMORA TUSKERS 27 defeated WEST WYALONG WEEVILS 5, COOTAMUNDRA TRI-COLOURS 16 defeated HARDEN RED DEVILS 0, YOUNG YABBIES 31 defeated GRENFELL PANTHERS 26 Ladder POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS 1 Cootamundra Tri-Colours 3 3 0 0 120 2 19 2 Young Yabbies 4 3 1 0 55 3 17 3 Harden Red Devils 3 1 1 1 45 1 12 4 Boorowa Goldies 2 1 0 1 17 3 7 5 Grenfell Panthers 3 1 0 2 -39 2 6 6 West Wyalong Weevils 3 0 0 3 -55 0 5 7 Temora Tuskers 4 1 0 3 -143 1 5 Round 3 CSU 36 defeated PARKES BOARS 22 Ladder 1 CSU Bathurst 3 2 0 1 58 2 16 2 Wellington Redbacks 2 1 0 1 30 0 15 3 Parkes Boars Ladies 3 1 0 2 -44 2 6 4 Mudgee Wombats 2 1 0 1 -44 1 5 Round 3 Ladder 1 Young Yabbettes 3 2 0 1 40 2 15 2 Harden She-Devils 2 1 0 1 4 1 15 3 West Wyalong Redbacks 1 1 0 0 38 0 14 4 Temora Tuskers 2 1 0 1 0 1 10 5 Boorowa Goldilocks 2 0 0 2 -82 0 10 Round 6 BATHURST '75 FC 1 (Tom Rooke pen) defeated LITHGOW WORKMEN'S 0 BARNSTONEWORTH UNITED 1 (Dylan Halls) drew with PANORAMA 1 (Jaiden Culbert) PARKES COBRAS 4 (Lachlan Hando 2, Alec Bateson, Brent Tucker) defeated MACQUARIE UNITED 2 MUDGEE WOLVES 2 drew with ORANA SPURS 2 DUBBO BULLS 3 defeated ORANGE CYMS 0 LADDER # Team Pl W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Panorama 5 4 1 0 14 3 +11 13 2 Bathurst '75 FC 6 3 3 0 14 8 +6 12 3 Orange Waratahs 5 3 1 1 16 5 +11 10 4 Parkes Cobras 5 3 1 1 12 11 +1 10 5 Orana Spurs 6 2 2 2 12 11 +1 7 6 Dubbo Bulls 4 2 0 2 11 5 +6 6 7 Barnstoneworth United 5 1 3 1 9 9 0 6 8 Macquarie United 4 1 0 3 3 12 -9 3 9 Lithgow Workmen's 5 1 0 4 5 9 -4 3 10 Mudgee Wolves 4 0 3 1 7 12 -5 3 11 Orange CYMS 5 0 0 5 4 22 -18 0 TIER 1 Round 3 BATHURST BUSHRANGERS 11.21.87 defeated Dubbo Demons Tier 4.5.29 Bushrangers: N. Smith 4 goals, H. Templeton 3, J. Smith 1, J. Connellan 1, I. Coldicott 1, M. Archer 1. Demons: J. Hedger 1 goal, J. Anasis 1, T. Barber 1, I. Heath 1. BATHURST GIANTS 12.14.86 defeated ORANGE TIGERS 12.9.81 Giants: P. Jenkins 4 goals, J. Goodsell 2, L. Macauley 2, S. Sloan 2, C. Monaghan 1, L. Monaghan 1. Tigers: P. Byrne 2 goals, D. Bush 2, D. Price 1, K. Phillips 1, I. Dean 1, C. Hunt 1, S. Proudfoot 1, J. Bates 1, N. Modra 1, T. Hannus 1. LADDER TEAM P MR W L D B % PTS 1 Bathurst Bushrangers Tier 1 3 100 3 0 0 0 356.79 12 2 Orange Tigers Tier 1 3 33.33 1 2 0 0 88.79 4 3 Dubbo Demons Tier 1 3 33.33 1 2 0 0 71.16 4 4 Bathurst Giants Tier 1 3 33.33 1 2 0 0 55.19 4 TIER 2 Round 3 BATHURST BUSHRANGERS REBELS 10.3.63 defeated DUBBO DEMONS 4.6.30 Rebels: G. Tapping 3 goals, J. Price 3, D. de Montemas 2, C. Richards 1. Demons: J. Wallace 2, A. Boog 1. COWRA BLUES 17.8.110 defeated BATHURST BUSHRANGERS OUTLAWS 2.4.16 Blues: N. Worth 9 goals, C. Worth 3, P. Basham 1, F. Bright 1, D. Lee 1, M. Hurley 1, L. Sutton 1. Outlaws: J. Bellamy 1 goal, A. Fisher 1. ORANGE TIGERS 9.10.64 defeated BATHURST GIANTS 9.8.62 Tigers: T. Hannus 3 goals, P. Frecklington 2, T. Richardson 1, C. Campbell 1, L. Rothnie 1, A. Nelson 1. Giants: H. Siegert 2 goals, I. Poole 1, T. Gale 1, C. Whitchurch 1, D. Mays 1. LADDER TEAM P MR W L D B % PTS 1 Parkes Panthers Tier 2 2 100 2 0 0 1 1220 8 2 Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels Tier 2 3 100 3 0 0 0 229.03 12 3 Dubbo Demons Tier 2 3 66.66 2 1 0 0 133.33 8 4 Cowra Blues Tier 2 2 50 1 1 0 1 158.23 4 5 Orange Tigers Tier 2 3 33.33 1 2 0 0 57.62 4 6 Bathurst Giants Tier 2 3 0 0 2 0 0 34.39 0 7 Bathurst Bushrangers Outlaws Tier 2 2 0 0 2 0 1 32.2 0 Round 3 BATHURST GIANTS 19.15.129 defeated ORANGE TIGERS 0.1.1 Giants: O. Johnston 5 goals, E. Gullifer 5, M. McCrossin 3, T. Thompson 1, H. Taylor 1, A. Scrivenor 1, T. Trindall 1, K. Kennedy 1, B. Alexander 1. Orange: Nil DUBBO DEMONS 6.9.45 defeated BATHURST BUSHRANGERS 2.2.14 Demons: E. Warner 2 goals, E. Round 3 BATHURST GIANTS 19.15.129 defeated ORANGE TIGERS 0.1.1 Giants: O. Johnston 5 goals, E. Gullifer 5, M. McCrossin 3, T. Thompson 1, H. Taylor 1, A. Scrivenor 1, T. Trindall 1, K. Kennedy 1, B. Alexander 1. Orange: Nil DUBBO DEMONS 6.9.45 defeated BATHURST BUSHRANGERS 2.2.14 Demons: E. Warner 2 goals, E. Jarman 2, L. Bassett 1, A. Hafoka 1. Bushrangers: L. Salter 2 goals. LADDER TEAM P MR W L D B % PTS 1 Bathurst Giants Women 3 100 3 0 0 0 605.56 12 2 Dubbo Demons Women 3 66.66 2 1 0 0 202.86 8 3 Bathurst Bushrangers Women 3 33.33 1 2 0 0 64.41 4 4 Orange Tigers Women 3 0 0 3 0 0 16.21 0

