sport, local-sport,

The faces might be different, but the results remain the same. There's a changing of the guard at Dubbo CYMS this year but you wouldn't know it as the young core group shone again during Sunday's tough Peter McDonald Premiership win at Forbes. Haycock brothers Sullivan and Fletcher were the latest to be given their first grade debuts at Spooner Oval and the pair took it with both hands. The brothers terrorised the previously unbeaten Magpies with their running games as they rotated at dummyhalf, and younger brother Fletcher scored a fine individual try in the second half. That try and a four-pointer for Jayden Merritt were scored in the space of five minutes early in the second half and it went a long way to securing the 22-14 victory. "That was unreal," Fletcher Haycock said post-game. READ ALSO: - Canberra's country connection a point of pride for bush footy product Thompson - Love of the game has Rabbitohs in a better mindset ahead of Dubbo fixture - Four yellow cards and one red but Rhinos manage to escape Narromine with victory Getting the chance to debut was special for the Haycock brothers while five-eighth and brother-in-law Alex Bonham was one of a number of experienced players - led admirably by stand-in captain Ben Marlin - who have helped guide the newcomers into first grade footy. "Since you were young you just look up to them," Fletcher said of his older teammates. "In the juniors you always wanted to play first grade footy and then to play with your idols is unreal. They just look out for you like you're another brother in their family." The Haycocks were two of eight players in the CYMS squad younger than 21 on Sunday. Riley Wake was immense in the back-row in just his second game in the top grade while prop Tom Stimpson also got through plenty of work against a physical Forbes side. Halfback Jordi Madden, Zac Williams and Cleary brothers Jaymn and Mitchell also did their part in what was a fourth straight win for CYMS. Jack Allen and Cooper Ferrari are other St John's juniors who have been given a taste of first grade this season and Sullivan Haycock said it's been a thrill to be part of that new wave of players. "There's a heap of us young fellas," he said. "I've played with most of them for over five years now and my brother-in-law is here too so it was good to play with him. It was a bit of a family reunion." Sullivan added his younger brother deserved praise after playing half a match of reserve grade before providing a real spark off the bench in the main game. CYMS and Forbes were both without a number of key men on Sunday but they still produced a high-quality first-half of footy at Spooner Oval. They went into the half-time break locked at 10-all before Merritt and the younger Haycock turned the tide in CYMS' favour. Fletcher's try was worthy of any highlight reel as he floated across field from dummyhalf, before slicing back on the angle and diving over under the posts. Fittingly, his brother was the first CYMS player there to celebrate with him. "I saw they (Forbes players) all skipped over so I just cut back under and I was lucky no-one was chasing on the inside and I was able to get a cheeky one under the posts," Fletcher said. The first grade debut continued what has already been a massive 2022 season for Fletcher Haycock. The livewire dummyhalf and Western Rams junior was one of a number of Dubbo players - including Wake - who was part of the Penrith Panthers squad that won this year's SG Ball title. While he didn't make the final 17 for the decider win over the Roosters earlier this month, the experience was one Fletcher savoured. "I've learnt so much," he said of the last few months. "It's so different down there. There's an unreal coaching staff and the development they have. I learned so much and you improve your game there." As attacking dummyhalf runners, the Haycocks were told to play their natural game and play eyes-up footy against Forbes. The speed of the CYMS attack against a bigger and more physical Forbes side was key to the success on Sunday. The Magpies opened the scoring at home through Coopa Martin but CYMS hit back via Brydon Ramien after winger Zeke Hartwig spilled a Madden bomb. Madden then put CYMS in front when he went himself 20m out from the line and sliced through the defence on his way to the line but Forbes' Toby Hurford then backed himself close to the line soon after and things were all level again. The Magpies were without NSW Country representative Mitch Andrews, Tongia Fox and Brad McMillan and life was made more difficult when star lock Jake Grace departed early in the first half. He didn't return while Madden also didn't play the second half due to injury. While frustrated to lose the match, Forbes captain Nick Greenhalgh was proud of his side's effort. "It is disappointing," he said. "Obviously we had some big outs but we spoke about it and the guys who came in did a wonderful job. "We just have that next man mentality. It would have been handy to have them out there but those fellas will only be better for the run." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/69e75e34-4d5e-4e8a-b757-fbcd2b63c0cb.jpg/r0_3_1720_975_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg