A strong first-quarter performance was not enough to get the Dubbo Demons over the line on Saturday in their clash against the Bathurst Bushrangers. Both round three AFL Central West Tier 1 matches were played at George Park on Saturday, with the Demons heading to Bathurst for the second time this season. Unlike round one, the Demons faced the Bushrangers who came into the match with two wins from as many games and the hosts showed why they are the competition favourites coming out 11.21.87 to 4.5.29 victors. The Demons kicked all four of their goals in the opening quarter and coach Terry Lyons said the side fell away late in the game. "Even in that first quarter they were running their game plan and we had the legs to run ours," he said. "I think fatigue got us, it's going to sound like excuses but they adjusted to our game plan more than what we adjusted to theirs. "When you've got half a team wanting to come off and you've got no one available to swap them, fatigue got us but they were the better team on the day." Unlike their round two against Orange, the Demons couldn't quite claw their way back into the game as the hosts went on a tear in the second quarter holding the Dubbo-based side scoreless. While they didn't get the win, Lyons is confident the Demons should produce a lot more consistent performances over the next few weeks. READ ALSO: "The endeavour is there but we've got a lot to work on in our structure and to get a bit of consistency in our playing squad," he said. "We've had a lot of interruptions with player unavailability so far this season. "We've had over 30 different players already and only three games in but the next couple of weeks look like we should have a bit steadier squad. "That will give us the consistency we haven't had yet." While the entire squad worked hard, Lyons thought Adam Picken was impressive for the Demons as were a few other players. "I thought Tom Skinner was pretty handy in the middle," he said. "Ben Wells was a stand out for me at back, he really didn't put a foot wrong all day in trying conditions." Earlier in the day, the Demons' Women's side defeated the Bushrangers Women's side while the Dubbo Demons Tier 2 side also lost.

